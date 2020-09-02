This Tourism Month enjoy sheer luxury in rural Zululand

It is September, it is Tourism Month and we are celebrating tourism and rural development in magnificent KwaZulu-Natal. Tourism KZN urges visitors to take holidays in the province’s beautiful countryside areas, mountain resorts, traditional towns and quaint villages to escape from the crowds. With the move to lockdown level 2, adventure and thrill-seekers are advised that with face masks and sanitisers on the packing list and social distancing still a priority, there are scores of holiday destinations within the province to visit, where the focus is on family-friendly entertainment and quality time well spent – all at discounted rates. For those who want to be pampered, even when enjoying life in the bush in flip-flops, the Ghost Mountain Inn at Mkuze offers five-star luxury deep in rural northern Zululand with cultural activities, an abundance of wildlife and breathtaking sceneries. This intimate, award-winning hotel delivers over-the-top experiences. A cosy, romantic boat cruise on Lake Jozini, sundowners at the top of the Lebombo mountains, exploring the wildlife of uMkhuze Game Reserve on foot, traditional Zulu stick-fighting and the tranquillity of body treatments with organic African products in the Ghost Mountain Inn Spa.

One may get lost in the beauty of tracking down amazing wildlife in any one of the many game parks, a visit to a local homestead, even a hike to the top of Ghost Mountain. You can learn about the Battle of Tshaneni, experience going back to the classroom at Mtwazi Combined School, and seek out some of the more than 420 species of birds in this birding mecca.

Indulge in a one-night bed and breakfast standard double room at R995 or a one-night Zululand gateway package superior double room at R2 580 including breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a choice of one local safari or 60-minute spa treatment.

The hotel ensures the wellbeing of its guests and employees and has implemented strict Covid-19 hygiene protocols to ensure that areas of the hotel are regularly sanitised, PPEs are provided for all staff and adjusted cancellation policies are in place.

Guests must wear a mask at all times in public areas, sanitise their hands on arrival, and sign a Covid-19 disclosure and consent form when entering the hotel.

The vibrant and stylish hotel presents five acres of lush rolling gardens stretching down to the water on the boundary of the property, two luxurious pools, comfortable and airy lounge areas with fireplaces for the chilly winter months and a gift shop.

Fresh seasonal menus are offered in the dining room, outdoors on the terrace or under the warm African sky in the traditional boma. Then, of course, there is the chilled bar where you can meet other travellers while having a refreshing cocktail.

Near the legendary hotel is a taboo cave used as a tomb by the Ndwandwe tribe, headed by the Gaza family who had their home beneath the mountain until they were defeated by Shaka in the 1800s.

For further information on accommodation packages and tour experiences please visit the website https://www.ghostmountaininn.co.za/ and enjoy the wild side among the mountains.