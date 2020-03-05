Timeshare Tourism is booming

The Vacation Ownership Association (VOASA) has reported a banner season for the peak festive period, with the occupancy rate averaging 90% across its affiliated resorts and other accommodations.

“Timeshare is keeping up with the times. Despite the tough economic climate, year-on-year our resorts, hotels, chalets, apartments and other accommodations have enjoyed some of the highest occupancy rates in the hospitality sector. This confirms that timeshare tourism in South Africa is consistently performing and that more than 500 000 vacation owners and holiday club members are actively taking holidays and are enjoying the benefits of their shared vacation ownership products,” said Alex Bosch, VOASA’s Chief Operating Officer.

He added that according to StatsSA, other hospitality sectors (such as hotels, caravan and camping, guest houses and farms) are averaging an industry occupancy of 51.8%. “When compared to timeshare’s 90% average occupancy, it is evident that this sector is making a valuable contribution to the country’s domestic tourism economy and ensuring that affordable and quality holidays are within reach for South Africans,” said Alex Bosch, VOASA’s Chief Operating Officer.

This then raises the question: What can the high timeshare occupancy rate be attributed to?

According to Bosch it’s easy to see the appeal from the timeshare owner’s perspective. “People love flexibility and choice. We have a different way of travelling when we’re with family, as healthy active adults and when we’re seniors. With shared vacation ownership you can choose the type of holiday that best suits your needs.”