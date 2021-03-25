Touchdown in the Tala Valley

Just 45 minutes from central Durban, the Tala Valley in the Camperdown area is a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The “must see” attraction in the Tala Valley is the Tala Collection Game Reserve, a 3 000ha wildlife sanctuary which is hidden in the hills of a quiet farming community.

Tala offers a range of experiences from adventure, tranquillity, secluded luxury to a game reserve experience, which includes sightings of zebras, ostriches, rhinoceros and warthogs. It is no wonder that many of the guests are return visitors.

Tala offers a host of activities for day visitors: You can go on guided game drives or self-game drives. There are also Segway tours, as well as archery, paintball, fishing and cycling.

Common Eiland

Guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to accommodation. There is the Paperbark Lodge, the Leadwood Lodge, Fisherman’s Cottages and Figtree Farmhouse, as well as a self-catering option in the Fisherman’s Cottage overlooking the venue’s nearby dam.