Touchdown in the Tala Valley
Just 45 minutes from central Durban, the Tala Valley in the Camperdown area is a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
The “must see” attraction in the Tala Valley is the Tala Collection Game Reserve, a 3 000ha wildlife sanctuary which is hidden in the hills of a quiet farming community.
Tala offers a range of experiences from adventure, tranquillity, secluded luxury to a game reserve experience, which includes sightings of zebras, ostriches, rhinoceros and warthogs. It is no wonder that many of the guests are return visitors.
Tala offers a host of activities for day visitors: You can go on guided game drives or self-game drives. There are also Segway tours, as well as archery, paintball, fishing and cycling.
Guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to accommodation. There is the Paperbark Lodge, the Leadwood Lodge, Fisherman’s Cottages and Figtree Farmhouse, as well as a self-catering option in the Fisherman’s Cottage overlooking the venue’s nearby dam.
La Tala Restaurant on the reserve is a well-known venue, as are the traditional outdoor bomas. The attractive conference rooms are ideal for a wide range of gatherings too, including weddings.
For a bird’s-eye view of the rolling hills, you can take a hot air balloon ride with Hot Air Ballooning SA.
Other activities in the area include quad trails at Highstakes, the National Lion Park, the Indlondlo Cultural Village and the Umlaas Cycad Centre.
WHERE TO STAY
Tala Collection Game Reserve – www.tala.co.za
Gwahumbe Game and Spa - +27 82 347 6536
Insingizi Lodge - +27 83 414 1932
Treehouse River Lodge - +27 84 277 5434
Eagles Landing Bed & Breakfast - +27 84 485 7777
FUN THINGS TO DO
Skydive at the Durban Sky Dive Centre - +27 72 214 6040
Hot air balloon ride at Tala Valley - +27 83 446 9423
Visit the National Lion Park at Cato Ridge - +27 78 644 2818
Take on the Gwahumbe 4x4 Trail - +27 82 347 6536
Visit the Indlondlo Cultural Village - +27 79 450 0851
Visit the Umlaas Cycad Centre + 27 33 251 0478