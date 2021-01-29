Unwind and relax at The Hyatt Regency Cape Town

Located at the edge of the Bo-Kaap, the Hyatt Regency Cape Town plays an active role in Cape Town’s historic quarter. The neighbourhood boasts a vibrant heritage rooted in Cape Malay culture and is a popular tourist destination in its own right. The location offers guests walking accessibility to the CBD, and is a 5 minute drive from the V&A Waterfront and Cape Town Convention Centre. Table Mountain is within view, and the white-sand beaches of the Atlantic Seaboard just ten minutes away by car, making it an ideal base for both corporate and leisure travellers. Although the hotel is only a short stroll to several superb Bo-Kaap restaurants, the hotel’s 126 Cape Kitchen & Café is destined to be a hub for quality Halaal dining for both hotel guests and the local community. 126 Cape Kitchen & Café at the Hyatt Regency Cape Town. The restaurant is headed up by chef Keith Frisley, previously of the Four Seasons Westcliff in Johannesburg. Frisley’s career has included time as a chef on luxury long-distance trains, working alongside Michelin-star chefs and competing internationally as part of South Africa’s national cheffing team. The extensive all day menu is inspired by Malay & Indian cuisine, offering a wide range of delectable options, from Pickled Cauliflower, Albacore Tuna and Coal fired Beef Carpaccio for starters. The entree offers an impressive selection of vegan and meat dishes, including Madras spiced Cauliflower Steak, Local Fish Bredie, Malay Lamb Curry, Gourmet Burgers and Chef Keith’s signature dish - Crayfish Braai.

The hotel offers services that are synonymous with the Hyatt brand, incorporating elements that are unique to Cape Town. These include the Market Place, a deli-style take-away café in the foyer that serves Starbucks coffee - a first for the South African hospitality industry. Anyone – guests and locals can grab a coffee, pop in for early breakfast, snacks or lunch, all made with fresh, locally-sourced produce.

The Marketplace at the Hyatt Regency Cape Town proudly serves Starbucks coffee.

The Regency Club Lounge is an elegant but relaxed space with sofas and workstations, a boardroom, big-screen TV, beverages, breakfasts and cocktail-hour canapé service for guests staying in the hotel’s Club rooms and suites. The walls are adorned with an ever-changing exhibition of art from local artists, which guests may purchase.

The Regency Club Lounge at The Hyatt Regency Cape Town.

The hotel’s pool deck is the perfect place to unwind and relax while enjoying poolside refreshments and al fresco dining in a location that’s somewhat removed from the buzz of the city.

It has been a busy few months for the new general manager of the Hyatt Regency Cape Town, Asif Raza, who hails from Pakistan. The hospitality fundi oversaw the hotel’s transition into a new skin, instilling the Hyatt’s global ethos, and personally vetting each new member of his staff.

With just 137 rooms and suites, the hotel offers guests an intimate environment. The hushed, neutral hues are soothing and geared towards creating spaces that are restful, harmonious and safe. Some rooms have balconies, while all have floor-to-ceiling windows and an open-plan layout.

The Hyatt Regency Cape Town offers spectacular views of Table Mountain.

Asif, who is a stickler for delivering personal touches, insists that guests are treated to individualised welcome amenities upon arrival. ‘Not everyone wants to walk in and find the same old fruit basket,’ he says, ‘so rather than waste a banana or bunch of grapes on a guest who doesn’t like them, we try to find out in advance what they do like so we can provide them with something they’ll enjoy.’

Asif says his passion is making sure that people are looked after. He thrives in the hotel business, never tiring of what he does, because he finds that making people happy is not only easy, but energising.

The hotel adheres to strict Covid-19 regulations, offering contactless solutions to ensure that guests are in control of how much they would like to connect with staff from check-in to dining and more .

The Hyatt Regency Cape Town digital amenities are just a tap away through the World of Hyatt app.

Contact details:

Website: www.hyatt.com

Address: 126 Buitengracht St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000

Phone: +27 87 109 1234

Email: [email protected]