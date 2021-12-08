WATCH: Experience 100 years of history at The Franschhoek Motor Museum

The Franschhoek Motor Museum is a world class facility situated on the L’Ormarins Estate in the majestic Franschhoek Valley, which is a 1 hour/75 kilometres drive from central Cape Town.

The museum’s Cape Dutch architecture reflects the area’s origins and exhibition space covers 2 700 m2. Set amongst some expansive lawns, four spacious display halls are de-humidified to preserve the ageing machinery and each holds around 20 vehicles at any one time, all mounted on individual plinths that allow clear viewing. A number of motorcycles and bicycles along with assorted motoring memorabilia complement the displays. Collectively, the halls offer visitors a special opportunity to take a luxury ride down memory lane looking at almost 120 years of motoring history through regularly changing themed displays. Take a look at the video below to see a snippet of what is on display:

The birth of the museum’s collection took place in 1974 with the establishment of a transport museum at the Heidelberg railway station in Gauteng. Initiated and backed by local entrepreneur and conservationist Dr Anton Rupert, his enthusiasm and appreciation of the automobile led to an ongoing acquisition of a large number of vehicles both individually and from other collections. This ultimately led to a decision in 2004 to relocate the museum’s contents to the family’s estate in Franschhoek. Dr Rupert passed away in 2006, shortly before the new museum was opened on 7 May 2007, but his equally auto-enthusiast son Johann has continued to develop the museum’s eminence.