WATCH: How to spend 24 hours on KZN’s North Coast

If you find yourself in KwaZulu-Natal or taking a Sho't Left on the beautiful North Coast, there are some outdoor activities you can safely enjoy. During the pandemic, one must get a much-needed mental reset, and the North Coast offers that and more. Here is how you can spend How to spend 24 hours in KZN North Coast: Ballito and North Coast microlights Flying in an open-air microlight over the north coast is thrilling. Within minutes of take-off, you will be flying over the beautiful coastline. This activity is one of the most exhilarating experiences you will ever have in the province and takes you to new heights. Watch the video below:

You will spot marine life such as dolphins and whales while taking in the breathtaking scenery from a bird's eye view. It is extremely safe and can be enjoyed by the entire family. There are 20, 30 and 90-minute flights to choose from. This scenic microlight flight allows enough flight time to orbit over marine life and makes for great photo opportunities. Call 076 558 9415.

Ballito Cable Ski Park

Want to try water sports for the first time? Then, head to Ballito Cable Ski Park. From tube rides, fishing, water skiing, jet ski rides, inflatable Fatboy, paintball, wakeskating, there's plenty of options for all ages. No matter your skill level, the park staff are ready to teach you how to do something new in the water. It is a strict requirement that a life jacket must be worn at all times. Food and drinks are available at very reasonable prices. Call 082 337 6044.

Seventeen87

While a wine tasting venue might not be the first thing you think of when you think of KZN’s North Coast, it is something you should add to your bucket list. The Seventeen87 wine cellar at the Sugar Rush Park in Ballito was established to offer locals and visitors an experiential tourism offering that combines history and wine. It is intimate, perfect for small groups. Visitors can taste and purchase wines from the Seventeen87 collection that includes Merlot, Rose, Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Villard Blanc, as well as other partner brands. The wine is made from locally-grown grapes, from vineyards established around eight years ago in the region. It pays tribute to King Shaka, who was born in 1787. Call 032 946 1256.