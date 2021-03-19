WATCH: Paarl and Wellington - the perfect destinations for a weekend away

Long weekends and the first school holidays of 2021 is approaching and the picturesque Cape Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington, only an hour from Cape Town, are the perfect destinations for a quick breakaway. Couples, families and friends will find lots to see and do in our safe travel choice towns where wineries, restaurants and attractions have ample space to maintain social distancing and owners are alert and adhere to COVID-protocols. Paarl has some of the best kept foodie secrets in the Cape Winelands. Faber, Noop and Grand Roche Restaurant offer diverse taste experiences that are all worth a visit. A visit to Paarl would not be complete without visiting its award-wining wineries. Fairview Cheese and Wine Estate is without a doubt one of the most iconic destinations in the Cape winelands. They offer a fresh produce deli, bakery, tasting venue, tasting classes and the popular Goatshed Restaurant. The goat tower is home to Fairview’s mischievous herd of goats – beloved by young and old. Watch the video below to see snippets of what this stunning landscape has to offer: Visitors can enjoy delicious breakfasts, light lunches, charcuterie platters and picnic baskets from the magnificent Manor restaurant at Nederburg.

At Ridgeback Wines the upmarket tasting venue presents a selection of awarded estate wines that truly reflect the character of the Paarl wine region.

Pack up the family and enjoy some family time. Perdeberg Cellar is a family-friendly destination with something to appeal to the entire family. Inside and outdoor seating areas cater for adult wine tastings and tasting boxes for kids. Youngsters can play outside in the garden, while parents enjoy a glass of wine.

For animal lovers a visit to Alpaca Loom is a must. Feed the alpacas or get to know these cuddly animals during a guided tour to the alpaca shed with the owners.

Lockdown has created a new appreciation for the outdoors. Explore the network of hiking and cycling routes of Paarl Adventure Trails, which connect the farms around Paarl mountain. Visitors can enjoy awesome views, natural scenic beauty and delicious food and wine.

The exceptional quality of wines from Wellington is recognized around the globe and a visit to any of the wine farms should be included on any itinerary. Visit Wellington Wines and indulge in an interesting pairing such as their Duke & Doughnut tasting.

Diemersfontein Wine Estate is great for families and pets. They offer an excellent range of wines, superb cuisine in their PROE restaurant and informal picnics on the shaded lawns.

Val du Charron Wine and Leisure Estate will entice the senses with spectacular views of the surrounding mountain ranges as well as wine, luxury accommodation and a choice between two restaurants.

Dunstone present a complete winelands experience with informal tasting sessions in the original wine cellar, country cuisine in their popular bistro and various accommodation options.

Bosman Family Vineyards boasts a proud heritage spanning eight generations with a strong environmental and conservation background.

Try Imbuko’s their famous tasting of gourmet pies paired with four wines from the Van Zijl range. The extensive wine list, delicious snacks, stunning views and child-friendly ambience ensures a fabulous visit

Several destinations also offer exciting outdoor activities. Doolhof, Val du Charron and Welvanpas offers a choice between relaxed vineyard walks, walking trails, mountain-bike routes for kids and adults and an entire network of trails for hikers and runners.

Nature lovers can enjoy a visit to Rooshoek farm to where you can view buffalo, gemsbok, bontebok, and other animals in their natural habitat during a two-hour game drive.

The magnificent Langkloof Rose Farm allows visitors to meander through the impressive rose garden or enjoy a special tea tasting with a selection of imported teas.

Visit our websites www.paarlonline.com and www.wellington.co.za or follow @Visit Paarl and @Visit Wellington ZA on the various social media platforms to stay up to date with what is happening in our destinations.