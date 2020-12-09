Where to go in KZN for the ultimate Instagram snap

When it comes to capturing Instagram content, it's all about the aesthetics. People want to create content that showcases gorgeous landscapes, whether it's a backdrop of the mountain or the beach. KwaZulu-Natal is one of those destinations where you can get insta-worthy backdrops at every corner. Here are some locations you should add to your KZN travel bucket list if you want to up your Instagram game: Lake Eland's Suspension bridge If you want to show off your adventurous side, then perhaps a walk on an 80m Suspension Bridge is worth attempting. The bridge is one of the main highlights for guests visiting Lake Eland Game Reserve and boasts some pretty dramatic views of Oribi Gorge. And, there's plenty of photo opportunities to liven up your feed. A day entrance fee is R65 and R40 for children under 8, which allows free access to the Suspension Bridge and the caves. Located at D219 Oribi Flats East at Oribi Gorge in Port Shepstone. Thompson's Bay

Search Thompson's Bay on Instagram and you are bound to find hundreds of images showcasing its incredible surroundings. The beach is located on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal and has become a top jaunt for local and international travellers.

During your visit, head to the Hole in the Wall to capture the best shot. The beach boasts stunning viewpoints and a tidal pool. The best times to visit are during sunrise or sunset. Entry is free. Located at 9 Rock Ln at Shaka's Rock in the Dolphin Coast.

Lake Jozini

Go on a sunset boat cruise where you will be treated to impressive views of Lake Jozini. The cruise, organised by Jozini Tiger Lodge & Spa, is the ultimate spot to unwind after a day of touring the North Coast. During the 2-hour activity, you may spot see a few animals. A cruise cost R300pp. Booking is essential. Call 035 572 1020. Located at Main Road in Nsimbane, Jozini.

Croc and hippos spotting at St Lucia

St Lucia is home to the largest free-roaming population, including the hippo and Nile crocodile, in South Africa. The best way to “experience” them is a boat cruise at Lake St Lucia (the boat cruises in Northern KwaZulu-Natal showcase some pretty beautiful views). During the cruise, a guide will share commentary on the workings of Africa’s largest estuarine system. The hippos love to put a show, so you are bound to see plenty, but you may have to keep an eye out for the crocodiles. St Lucia Tours and Charters host daily boat cruises that start from R260pp. Visit advantagetours.co.za.

Whalebone Pier

The Whalebone Pier, or Umhlanga Pier as it is known, was voted the most beautiful pier by CNN in 2014, and it is not hard to see why. If you are visiting Umhlanga, take a walk on the pier where you will be met with spectacular views of the Indian Ocean. Entry is free.

Umhlanga Lighthouse

While you cannot walk up the Umhlanga Lighthouse, it does make the ideal photo backdrop. You can get some great images from the Lighthouse Bar at The Oyster Box hotel.

Gondola ride

Take a 15-minute gondola ride at the Point Waterfront Canal that provides a South African take on the Venice tourist activity.

Guests board at the dock situated at the Ushaka end of the Durban Point Waterfront. Once inside the gondola, they will be taken on a scenic journey where they can pose for pictures galore. You can increase the time on the gondola for an additional cost. The ride starts from R60pp. Visit gondolas.co.za