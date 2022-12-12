Pro-tips for parents travelling with little ones this festive season

With proper planning and preparation, travelling with little ones doesn’t have to be a challenge. Whether you’re planning a family vacation or planning a day trip to the beach or your favourite location, here are four expert tips on how to make the process stress free for mom and dad. Make sure that your car is safe for baby

Story continues below Advertisement

Make sure your car seat is installed correctly if you’re planning on travelling on the road. Picture: Pexels Parents with babies often opt to travel by road than flying, as it’s less stressful, less noisy and easier to work around feeding and nappy changing schedules. Also, your little one is exposed to fewer people so if you opt for a road trip this festive season, make sure that you have a safe, rear-facing car seat for the baby to sit in. Don’t be tempted to keep baby on your lap, as it’s dangerous for both of you.

You’ll also need a “Baby On Board” sign for the car, which alerts other drivers to be cautious around you. A “Baby On Board Sign” is available from Safety 1st from R44.99. Baby proof your holiday accommodation Babies love exploring with their hands and mouths so make sure your accommodation is baby proof and reduce hazards. Picture: Unsplash Some accommodation is more baby-friendly than others, but chances are that nowhere you stay will be as baby-proof as your own home.

Story continues below Advertisement

If your child is of crawling or walking age, pack a few home safety products to avoid unnecessary accidents. These can easily be attached in your temporary accommodation and removed and taken home when your holiday ends. One of the biggest home hazards is plug sockets. Consider Outlet Plug Protectors to protect baby from electrocution or Corner Cushion 4 Pack from Safety 1st, which contains four foam bumpers that are easily applied to tables, counters, and other home furniture to soften the sharp corners and help protect your baby from bump-induced injuries. Being prepared for anything

Story continues below Advertisement

Make sure that baby’s skin is protected with a multi-purpose cream. Picture: Unsplash Accidents do happen when travelling, and sickness can strike at any time, whether you’re young or old. The saying “prepare for the worst but hope for the best” is relevant to all situations, including going on holiday. While chances are that everyone will stay healthy, you do not want to get caught off guard if your baby gets sick or in the event of minor injuries like scratches, bumps, or burns. Keep a multi-purpose cream like Sudocrem, available from Dis-Chem from R209, handy in your baby baby. It contains an emollient that soothes your baby's delicate skin and can be used as a bum cream because of its water-repellent base that provides barrier protection, helping to stop any irritants, urine and faeces, from coming into contact with the skin.