Qatar Airways is also Travelers’ Choice Winner for ‘Airline: Middle East’ and ‘Economy Class: Middle East’

Qatar Airways has been named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘Best Business Class: Middle East’ and ‘World’s Top 10 Airline’ by the highly-respected 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, complementing a growing number of esteemed accolades that the airline has already received in 2018. Qatar Airways garnered additional praise from TripAdvisor as it was recognised as a Travelers’ Choice Winner for ‘Airline: Middle East’ and ‘Economy Class: Middle East’. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to be recognised for our world-class hospitality and outstanding quality of product by the valued TripAdvisor travel community, a significant testament of our passengers’ satisfaction in their travel experience with us. TripAdvisor is one of the most well-known names in travel, and being awarded World’s Best Business Class and in the Middle East, as well as being named one of the Top 10 Airlines in the World is truly a tremendous achievement.”

TripAdvisor is the world’s largest travel website with more than 600 million traveler reviews of airlines, hotels, restaurants, and attractions worldwide. The Travelers’ Choice Awards are the highest honours presented by TripAdvisor, and are the only travel industry awards based on millions of reviews from travelers around the world, reflecting “the best of the best” for service, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Last month Qatar Airways received the Apex Passenger Choice award for ‘Best Overall Airline: Middle East’, ‘Best Food and Beverage: Middle East’, ‘Best Cabin Service: Middle East’, and ‘Best Seat Comfort: Middle East’ by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (Apex) during a ceremony at Apex Asia held in Shanghai, where the airline also received a 2018 Five-Star Apex Official Airline rating.