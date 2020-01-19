"Queen Sono" actress Kate Liquorish shares her favourite spots in Joburg









Kate Liquorish will soon be seen in Netflix's "Queen Sono". Picture: Supplied Stage, TV and film actress Kate Liquorish will soon be seen in Netflix's "Queen Sono". When she isn't learning lines, she's enjoying the city, Best place for a first date in the city? If you're looking for something romantic and sophisticated then go to Clico Boutique Hotel, they've got a small elegant restaurant where the emphasis is on making you feel special. If you're after something a little more casual and fun go to Coalition Pizza, best pizzas in the city and if the date goes well you can continue next door at Publik wine bar. What’s the first thing you do when you arrive back in Joburg from out of town? I walk into my apartment and have a look inside the fridge; don't know why, but I do it every time. Best meal you’ve had in Joburg, that’s not at home? Coobs in Parkhurst, it's my go-to. All the produce is free-range/organic and comes from Chef Patron James Diack's family farm in the Magaliesberg. The service is great, the wine list is fantastic (and affordable) and most importantly the food is absolutely delicious! What local song can't you stop listening to? I'm a big fan of Sho Madjozi, - her song, "John Cena".





What’s the last South African movie you watched? I can't just name one: "Ellen", "Number 37" and "Matwetwe". All superb.

And the last stage play? "The Colour Purple", directed by the brilliant Janice Honeyman.

When was the last time you attended a music concert/festival and who was performing? I was lucky enough to attend the Global Citizens concert and got to see Beyoncé & JAY-Z, Cassper Nyovest, Ed Sheeran, Pharrell and Sho Madjozi.

What's your earliest memory of Joburg? The Jacarandas blooming.

So if you were Mayor for the day, what would you do? Fill all our schools with the best teachers and get text books to all the kids.

Your favourite hangout spot in the city? So many! I love going to MIX bar on Keyes Avenue, then there's the Anti-Social Social Club in Melville, which is also great fun as is Douglas and Hale for their Wine Wednesdays.

The best-kept secret in the city? I love going for cocktails at Sin+Tax on Bolton Road, you can't beat their Martini's and the venue is seriously special.

Where is the best place to let your hair down? "Streetbar Named Desire" or "The Artivist".

Who do you call when you want to have fun and where in the city do you go? My two best girlfriends Sian and Dani - they're a hoot - and we can go anywhere, it's guaranteed to be a blast. Usually it starts with champagne at home...

Your favourite coffee shop? That Spot on 4th in Parktown North.

Favourite place to shop at in Joburg? I do a lot of shopping online because I really hate shopping malls. Otherwise I like to go to boutique shops like Desray, CONVOY, HSE of Bespoke and 44 Stanley.

Vilakazi Street (Soweto), Maboneng Precinct (Johannesburg CBD), Menlyn (Pretoria) or 4th Avenue (Parkhurst). Which do you prefer and why? Maboneng, because it's diverse and dynamic. There's POPArt Theatre, the BIOSCOPE and so many awesome restaurants and bars, plus there's Little Addis for hands-down the best Ethiopian food.

Which building in Joburg would you love to own and why? The Rand Club, it's an amazing building, but with a contentious history. I'd love to turn it into something crazy and cool, really off the wall and inclusive.

What’s the one thing people need to stop doing in the city? Littering, we need to start taking more pride in our city.

What’s the one thing that differentiates Joburg from other cities in SA? It really is inclusive: you're surrounded by diversity, racially and culturally, and it's energized in a way that no other city in SA is. You meet fascinating people on a daily basis and I absolutely love it.

Where would you suggest first-time visitors to the city go to get the best experience of the city? The Roving Bantu in Berea for dinner and a show and going to Lilliesleaf farm would be high on my list. A visit to Maboneng is also up there as are sundowners at the Four Seasons when the Jacarandas are in bloom.

Lastly, how do you spend your Sunday? Laying in bed. Husband. Cappuccinos. Long Bath. Reading. Garden. Wine. Sunshine. BIG delicious lunch. Nap. Perfection!