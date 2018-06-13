On the premises, you will also find a children's playground and some giant tortoises

The seven olours of Chamarel is one of the main tourist attractions in Mauritius. Located in the Chamarel plain in south-western Mauritius, this phenomenon is the byproduct of colors which have evolved through conversion of basaltic lava to clay minerals.

As such seven distinct colours of sand are visible: red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow.

The official tourist website, mauritiusattractions.com, reads:

"...what is more fascinating is the fact that if you mix the colored earth together, they'll eventually settle into separate layers.

And you may also be puzzled as the colors might play tricks on you and may appear to be shadows millennia, the rocks were pulverized into sands which have the amazing property of settling into distinct layers: if you take a handful of each of the seven different colours of dirt and mix them together, they'd eventually separate into a colourful spectrum, each dot of sand rejoining its colour caste."

Over time, rains have carved beautiful patterns on this land and the shapes we see today remain intact regardless of the weather conditions at any given time.







