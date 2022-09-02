Redhead friends inspire gin alchemy for spring

Up and coming artisanal gin company, Gember Distillery, has launched its new, spring-inspired gin, “La Primavera”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The duo produce the Two Gingers brand. Invited guests, media and VIP’s attended the event at an intimate affair at Ginger & Lime food studio on Thursday, 1 September. La Primavera, which means spring in Italian, was inspired and organically created using wild jasmine and lemongrass. Picture: Supplied Not your average gin distillery, friends and founders Simon Cranswick and Wynand de Vries, who are in fact both gingers and known affectionately as the Engelsman and die Boerseun, have established themselves as mavericks in this space.

Adopting artisanal craft methodology, but not conforming to conventional gin flavours and nuances and with innovation at their core, their distillery in Muizenberg has crafted, produced and brought four unusual but ‘super tasty’ gins to market in just under a year. “Whilst this completes our range of gin for every season, they can of course all be savoured in one day,” said Cranswick. In addition, de Vries added, “We like to be creative with our recipes. All our gins have a unique and different flavour profile that can be distinguished without the use of a palate cleanser.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Picture: Vuyile Madwantsi Invited guests were guided through the gin-making process by head of production Ross Marshall who took note of quantities and aromatic botanicals for mixing into their own gin creations. Everyone got a chance to cook alongside “Master Chef SA” season three finalist Claire Allen from Food by Design using the full range of gins – Soul Flame, Spice Route, Pink Pomelo and of course La Primavera. Invited guests making their own gin, Picture: Vuyile Madwantsi The afternoon featured a two-course meal and gin on tap.

Story continues below Advertisement