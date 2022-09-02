‘Rethinking Tourism’ aims to attract travellers to Cape Town

The summer holiday season is approaching, and since we were held back for the past two years, it’s time to once more appreciate what Cape Town has to offer. ‘’We are now tourism ready. If you look at the attractions, the accommodations, the aviation sectors in Cape Town, we are recording an 80% recovery in all of those categories,’’ said the City’s mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman James Vos.

He mentioned how the attractions in Cape Town have brought in the numbers, including the “Big 6” – Robben Island, V&A Waterfront, Table Mountain, Cape Point Nature Reserve, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, and Groot Constantia. View of one of Cape Town’s Big 6 attractions, Table Mountain. Picture: Supplied Enver Duminy, the CEO of Cape Town Tourism, spoke about this year’s Tourism Month theme, “Rethinking Tourism”. ‘‘This Tourism Month, we are aiming to inspire discussions about rethinking tourism for development, including education and job creation, as well as how it impacts the environment and opportunities to grow sustainably through this future-focused theme.’’

“Cape Town Tourism and the City of Cape Town are working hard to revitalise the tourism sector in time for the festive period and to show that Cape Town is a city with so much to offer. As the pandemic has taught us, the locals sustain businesses, so rethinking tourism should take into account the domestic market as well. International tourists love Cape Town, but it’s the locals who keep the city thriving,’’ he said. “The one thing that people love about Cape Town is our people. Our people are our most unique asset. Therefore, for Cape Town Tourism engagement with the communities is important. Because when tourists are flooding in, they are a guest in these communities’ homes,” said Duminy. “Education and awareness around cultural differences are critically important. It’s great to welcome people, but if you don’t respect someone’s culture, then why are you coming?’’ Duminy added.

Find Your Freedom, CTT’s interactive concept, allows users to choose an avatar for a virtual taste of Cape Town. You begin by choosing your character – a Fearless Foodie, Nature Warrior or Urban Adventurer – and thereafter decide which part of Cape Town you’d like to experience through a series of first-person perspective videos. As the foodie, for example, you can pop in at the award-winning La Colombe restaurant or join a local cooking class. The expected rise in tourists is also being noticed by local operators. Cape Town Ziplines’ managing director, Clinton Lerm, said business is back on track to pre-pandemic levels. Alderman Vos and Tamara Snow getting ready for their zipline experience. Picture: Bernelee Vollmer “We are extremely excited about the uptick in visitor figures. This is evident in our forward bookings for October, November and December, which is already seeing significant growth. In particular, we’re seeing an influx of travellers from the US thanks to the work the City and its partners have done in terms of bringing additional flights to Cape Town. As such, we’re looking at doubling our team of staff over the holiday season and thereafter,” said Lerm.

Vos said: “The ‘Rethinking Tourism’ theme for this year’s Tourism Month we are aiming to attract travellers from across the country, continent and globe. At the same time, we are empowering small businesses in the sector with access to information, networking opportunities and exposure.” The many pocket-friendly experiences in Cape Town were highlighted. You can get out and about and explore the incredible city on a free walking tour in Cape Town’s central business district, enjoy a picnic in Green Point Urban Park, indulge in Cape Town’s best milkshake and hot dog at Wembley Roadhouse in Athlone, get your art fix at Langa’s Cultural Precinct, or sip on some craft beers and gin in Hout Bay. “Cape Town Tourism has compiled a handy 50 things to do for under R50 list with some more tips and ideas,’’ Vos said.

