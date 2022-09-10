September is an important month as we celebrate Heritage and Tourism month. With that being said, there are various events taking place around the country. I’ll be focussing on what Cape Town has to offer this month. ‘Rethinking Tourism’ is the theme for this year’s Tourism month and the events below highlight the concept; the campaign aims to attract travellers from across the country, continent, and globe. It’s not only about attracting visitors but also empowering small businesses in the sector with access to information, networking opportunities, and exposure.

South Africa is known for its diversity and culture, we are continuously praised for it. The find your freedom campaign and many other based campaigns in the city, aims to encourage people all over the world to enjoy and explore what Cape Town, in particular, has to offer. For example, ziplining on the longest Zipline in Africa or visiting a township to know more about the communities and culture. An engagement with Khayelitsha Tourism A City of Cape Town led event, with industry leaders around the development of small businesses lends itself to this year’s World Tourism theme: “Rethinking Tourism”.

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism speaking on this year’s Tourism Month theme, “Rethinking Tourism” said: ‘’This Tourism Month, we are aiming to inspire discussions about rethinking tourism for development, including education and job creation, as well as how it impacts the environment and opportunities to grow sustainably through this future-focused theme.’’ ‘’Cape Town Tourism and The City of Cape Town are working hard to revitalise the tourism sector in time for the festive period and to show that Cape Town is a city with so much to offer. As the pandemic has taught us, the locals sustain businesses, so rethinking tourism should take into account the domestic market as well. International tourists love Cape Town, but it’s the locals who keep the city thriving.’’ Khayelitsha is one of the best and biggest townships in the city. Picture: Michael von Aichberger/Pixabay Khayelitsha is one of the best and biggest townships in the city. Visitors from near and far enjoy guided tours through the townships. Visitors are able to learn about the life and history of the community and food.

It’s so easy to focus on the negatives, but its time to “rethink” and focus on the positive, especially in the tourism sector. 2. The Halaal Hopper – a walking and foodie tour focusing on Cape Town’s Muslim culture Learning about other cultures through food and observing is probably one of the best things one can do when touring anywhere around the world. It gives one more insight and respect for the culture.

In addition to the substantial contribution to the global economy, the halaal travel sector has room for expansion in South Africa, which is already one of the top five destinations for international Muslim tourists. South Africa is one of the top five destinations for international Muslim tourists. Picture: mentatdgt/pexels Cape Town was voted the Most Promising Muslim-Friendly City Destination of The Year (Non-Organisation of Islamic Co-operation) in the Halal Trip Travellers Choice Awards category at the inaugural Halal In Travel Awards, a global authority in halaal travel. The walking Tour will be led by Halaal Hopper who will see the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism enjoy a tour in Macassar where many Muslims live.

3. Showing Cape Town’s remote work travel potential as part of a new partnership with Airbnb Earlier this year, Airbnb launched its Live and Work Anywhere initiative to identify some of the most remote worker-friendly destinations in the world, and support governments and Destination Marketing Organisations in helping to revive tourism and provide economic support to communities after two-plus years of travel restrictions. Airbnb has partnered with 20 destinations around the world to make it easier to live and work anywhere, including Cape Town. Airbnb has been worked closely with Cape Town Tourism on a range of initiatives, including building a dedicated custom-built hub for Cape Town that will showcase top local long-term stay listings as well as important information relating to entry requirements and visa policies to attract remote workers. An event will be held that will update media and partners on the initiative.

4. The ‘Find Your Freedom’ race around the city with 60 schoolchildren I’m sure many of us have seen the show “Amazing race” it gets your adrenalin going just by watching it. “Find your Freedom” wants to have children a part of tourism month and created the idea as part of the Cape Town Tourism schools programme, by hosting a “Find Your Freedom Amazing Race”; where 60 learners will have the opportunity to experience what Cape Town has to offer and be a tourist in their own city. ‘Find your Freedom’ wants children to be a part of tourism month. Picture: Mary Taylor/Pexels Imagine the hype of the children, it’s going to be epic!

5. A Durbanville wine valley tour Award-winning wine, and spectacular views. Picture: Rosalia Ricotta/Pixabay There’s nothing better than enjoying good wine, especially award-winning wine, and spectacular views. This is a City of Cape Town led event, where guests explore Durbanville wine valley. Durbanville Wine Valley consists of a unique selection of wineries, each offering the finest in wines and complemented with some of the best fine dining restaurants and intimate country kitchens in the region. Cheers to that! ‘’To thank the locals for their continued support, the City and Cape Town Tourism are giving locals the ‘Freedom to Wish’ for the experience of their dreams,’’ says Aldermen Vos CEO of Cape Town Tourism.