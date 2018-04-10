Travelling with a disability should not stop you from enjoying your holiday abroad. With increasing numbers of disabled travellers, the travel industry has taken to ensuring that destinations are aware of accessibility regulations and are implementing them accordingly. While this sounds promising, it’s not always easy to put into practice, especially in foreign countries where regulations differ.

Choose a destination that can cater for your disability, and opt for travel insurance that will cover you in case of an emergency. Below is a travel insurance checklist and general guide to ensuring you have the time of your life (stress-free) while you’re on holiday.

First Thing's First: Get Insured

Opt for travel insurance that covers your condition

Ensure your travel insurance offers 24-hour medical assistance

Get adequate cover for any medical expenses you might incur

If you will be travelling with mobility aids, ensure your travel insurance covers repairs and replacements

General Travel Tips to Note

Plan in advance: Researching your holiday destination well in advance is the best way to find out about facilities and whether you’ll need to make special requests.

Avoid connecting flights: If you have to take a connecting flight, make sure you have enough time to manoeuvre through the airport to your next flight.

Carry extra medication: If you need to take medication for your disability, pack extra medication and keep it in your carry-on bag in case of an emergency.

Check with your doctor: Doctors often prescribe medication/measures to cope with long flights, limited medication accessibility and other challenges of travelling.

Carefully plan your sightseeing route: Avoid long routes and make sure there is enough time to rest before going on to the next adventure.

