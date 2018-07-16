First holiday memory? Caravanning with my family in Knysna when I was 10 years old. Spending all day on the beach, toasting marshmallows on the braai at night and going on cycling adventures with my cousins. We went up the Garden Route every summer, and I looked forward to it all year as a kid.

Favourite place in SA?

The Knysna Heads. It’s probably because I have such great memories of being there as a child that I’m still drawn to that area. There’s just something magical about those cliffs that separate the Knysna Lagoon from the sea.

Best holiday?

It was a trip to Belgrade, Serbia, in 2016. Belgrade is such an interesting place. On the one hand there are these old-world culture-like fortresses that were ruled and conquered by Celts, Slavs and Romans. On the other hand, there’s this amazing new-world nightlife. Incredible bars, clubs and coffee houses, live music and dancing. I love the mix of cultures, different types of architecture and the rich history. What made the trip really special is that we were there for our friends’ wedding. They got married in a Serbian Orthodox Church. It was very special to be there and witness it.

What have you learnt from your travels?

How to budget: Going on a shopping spree on day one of your holiday is not a good idea. How to pack light: Dragging a massive bag along cobblestones for kilometres is not fun. How to appreciate different cultures: It’s good to get out of the old comfort zone and eat, do and say something new.

Snorkelling in Dubrovnik

Ideal travelling companion?

My fiancé, Peter. He’s got a great sense of direction, he’s super organised and he always gives me the window seat.

Beach bum, culture vulture or adrenalin junkie?

A bit of everything but most recently I’d say culture vulture. I love visiting old European cities and learning about their history.

Greatest travel luxury?

Taking a long, hot bubble bath in a hotel! With the water restrictions in Cape Town, that’s the one thing I look forward to the most when going on holiday.

Holiday reading?

I enjoy reading autobiographies. I’ve just ordered I Am Ozzy by Ozzy Osbourne for my next holiday.

Knysna Lagoon

Which PLACE HAS seduced you?

Croatia. I was there two years ago, and I can’t wait to go back. I loved exploring Dubrovnik. We did a walking tour through the filming locations of the series Game of Thrones.

We got to experience the real King’s Landing first-hand and our tour guide showed us a book that details each scene and location as we visited them.

I was completely in awe of the beauty of the old town and the Fort of St Lawrence.

We also went on a really fun five-day catamaran adventure tour around the islands of Dubrovnik. Hiking, biking, kayaking, and stand-up paddle boarding were great ways to experience the area.

Worst travel experience?

A clogged toilet system on the catamaran

Best hotel?

The Paramount Hotel in Times Square, New York.

Belgrade





Favourite walk, swim, ride or drive?

Walking through a forest to pick blueberries in Helsinki, Finland.

Best meal abroad?

The most delicious Norwegian salmon at a little restaurant in Gamla Stan, Stockholm.

Favourite city?

New York City.

Where to next?

Peter and I are getting married in November and we’re planning our honeymoon. We haven’t settled on our destination yet.

All we know is we want to go somewhere warm where we can lie on the beach and drink cocktails out of pineapples!