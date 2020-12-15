10 activities to do in South Africa for under R50

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africa offers a range of budget-friendly experiences in the country, especially with many on a tight budget. Here are the Ultimate 10 activities to do in South Africa for under R50: KwaZulu-Natal Durban Funworld View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durban Funworld (@durbanfunworld) Durban's iconic beachfront amusement park Durban Funworld is a must visit attraction. Parents and their children will spend hours occupied at this city gem, whether they enjoy the fun-filled rides or the Cable Car, which boasts some grand views of the Durban beachfront and its architecture. Rides start from R30. Visit www.durbanfunworld.com/ Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve in Scottburgh

The coastal forest boasts many hiking trails that give visitors the chance to view a range of bird and wildlife. It is ideal for a family day out and picnic in nature. Entry costs R30 per adult, R15 for children under 15. Call 039 974 2222 or 073 911 8200 or email [email protected]

Durban Harbour cruise

The summer weather is ideal for a cruise at the Durban waterfront. The cruise offers some of the grandest views of Durban. Isle of Capri Cruises hosts half-hour cruises from R50pp. Call 031 305 3099 or 082 851 4787.

Gauteng

Modderfontein Reserve

Modderfontein Reserve is a 275-hectare private park that consists of Modderfontein Spruit, many dams, grassland and hills. The reserve is opened for all activities, including running, cycling, hiking, birdwatching, picnicking and fishing every day from 6 am to 6 pm. Entry fee is R30 per adult, and R15 per child. Located at Arden Road. Visit https://modderfonteinreserve.co.za/

Walkhaven Dog Park

For dog lovers, Walkhaven Dog Park, situated in the Muldersdrift area right next to the Cradle of Humankind is a top attraction. Boasting 22 hectares of rolling grassland and two large dams, it's the ideal place to unwind. Doggies enter free, but adults pay R40 and children and pensioners pay R25. Open from 7 am. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Walkhaven/about/?ref=page_internal

Zoo Lake

If you want to enjoy the outdoors, take the children to Zoo Lake. Known as one of the city’s biggest attractions, there's plenty to do for those on a budget. The popular attraction was donated by Bait and Co in 1904. Entry is free, but individual rates apply if you want to enjoy the activities on offer. Visit www.gauteng.net/attractions/zoo_lake

Eastern Cape

The Big Pineapple

The Big Pineapple on Summerhill Farm is a replica of Australia’s biggest tourist attraction on Sunshine Plantation in Queensland. The national attraction draws hundreds of tourists to the small town to get their picture taken in front of the yellow wonder. If you are adventurous, you can climb up the pineapple. From R25 per person. Call 046 625 0515.

Western Cape

False Bay Nature Reserve (Rondevlei section)

Known as the only nature reserve in Cape Town with hippos, this spot is ideal for families who want to experience nature and some of the city’s stunning views. Visitors can bird watch (there are 230 bird species) or search for hippos in the park. Picnic spots are available. Located at Perth Rd and Fishermens Walk, Zeekoei Vlei in Cape Town. Entry is free until further notice. Call 021 400 9593.

Imhoff Farm

Imhoff Farm is one of the Cape Peninsula’s original farms dating back to 1743 and offers something for the entire family. Here you can enjoy paintball, horseback riding and their famous Milkwood Maze. Entry is free to Imhoff Farm, but activity prices start from R50. Located at Kommetjie Road in Cape Town. Call 021 783 4545.

The Old Biscuit Mill

The Old Biscuit Mill is a vibrant little village in the heart of Woodstock. According to its website, the Old Biscuit Mill functioned as an actual biscuit mill for the Pyott’s biscuit company. John Pyott opened the factory in the early 1900s, and it remained in operation until 1946. Entry is free. Located at 375 Albert Road, Woodstock in Cape Town. Call 021 447 0119.

* This article was written in association with Dunlop. Read more here.