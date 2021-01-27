10 places to go in SA this Valentine’s Day weekend

Valentine’s Day will be a little different than last year due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you cannot travel safely. Many SA accommodation attractions are enticing couples for the month of love. Here are some specials to keep an eye out for this Valentine’s Day: Walkersons Hotel and Spa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillian Holmes Viljoen (@gilli69) Walkersons Hotel and Spa is an exclusive 5-star hotel that spans 800 hectares. Situated near Dullstroom, travellers can enjoy luxury spa treatments, fine dining and unparallel views of the countryside and well-stocked trout dams.

Travellers get a 35% discount for a two-night stay throughout February. Email [email protected] or 013 253 7000.

Thanda Safari

Thanda Safari, a Big Five game reserve in the heart of Zululand, is ideal for those who want to enjoy a safari trip and quiet time with a loved one.

Thanda’s Valentine’s Weekend of Romance Package from R6 500 per person sharing consists of a two-night (Friday and Saturday) stay at Thanda Tented Camp, four game drives with expert guide and tracker, all meals and selected local beverages.

Email [email protected] or call 032 586 0149.

Emdoneni Lodge

Three-star Emdoneni Lodge in Hluhluwe boasts cat tours and tastefully decorated accommodation.

Enjoy some time at the pool, relax at the spa or take a scenic walk around the property where you will be greeted by zebra, impala, nyala and red and grey duiker.

Emdoneni Lodge’s Valentine’s Package includes an overnight stay, dinner, breakfast, guided sundowner walk, a cat tour, a spa voucher and a goodie bag.

Call 035 562 7000/7001.

Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa

Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa, situated on Thesen Islands, Knysna and housed in what was once an old power station and one of the country’s most unusual hotels is the perfect place to treat your loved one.

Valentine's Day rates start from R2 850 per room.

The two-night special for the weekend of Valentine's Day is R5 190 per room with bed and breakfast, a 45min couples back, neck and shoulder massage at Turbine Spa and romantic turndown platter.

Call 044 302 5746 or email [email protected].

De Hoop Collection

Few other reserves offer sea, sand dunes, the vlei, a floral sensation of rare fynbos plants, diverse antelope and the Potberg Mountains like De Hoop.

De Hoop's two-night special includes accommodation in a suite, dinner at The Fig Tree Restaurant and breakfast on the verandah watching the birds on the vlei for R3 720 per couple (R1 860 per person per night) A complimentary bird walk is part of the rate.

Call 021 422 4522 or email [email protected].

Eendracht Hotel and Apartments

The elegant award-winning Eendracht Hotel and Apartments situated in the heart of Stellenbosch makes a great mini road trip from Cape Town.

They are offering their “One Night Stay for Two” for R2 495 per couple.

The special includes an Adventure Shop Boschendal e-bike tour for two on Saturday morning, breakfast and a three-course lunch for two at Senobia’s on Sunday.

This package is only available for an overnight on Saturday, February 13. Call 021 883 8843 or email [email protected].

Agulhas Country Lodge

Located in the quiet town of L’Agulhas, Agulhas Country Lodge boasts sea views from nearly every vantage point. With its eight en-suite rooms, all with sea-view balconies, a bar with an enclosed balcony and fireplaces, the lodge provides the ideal escape for lovers.

Agulhas Country Lodge is offering a 50% discount for a honeymoon suite for two people for two nights on February 12, 13, 14 February at R625 per person per night, including breakfast. Email [email protected]

De Zeekoe Guest Farm

Surrounded by the Swartberg and Outeniqua mountains and situated just 7km outside Oudtshoorn in the Garden Route’s Klein Karoo, De Zeekoe Guest Farm is charming.

With a variety of activities available in the area, couples will be smitten by what's on offer.

Couples staying during Valentine’s Weekend pay R700 per person per night for the cottages and R650 per person per night for rooms in the main house.

Rate includes breakfast. Email [email protected].

New Holme Country House

Three-star New Holme Country House known as a working sheep and game farm situated in the Karoo Gariep Nature Reserve is one of two nature reserves of the newly branded Khoisan Karoo Conservancy.

Here, travellers can experience the best traditional Karoo cuisine, sunset and night drives, the birds of the Karoo, Koi history, etchings and the “Shy Five” night drive where you can see aardvark, aardwolf, black-footed cat, porcupine and bat eared fox.

A special Valentine’s rate of R1 500 per person for two nights includes New Holme’s signature three-course buffet and breakfast daily, plus a complimentary night drive. Email [email protected].

Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve

Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve, situated 40km from Oudtshoorn, offers stunning views of the mountain and river.

Enjoy guided game drives, diverse birdlife and other small animals, hiking trails, swimming, mountain biking and exploring the beautiful countryside during your stay.

Rates for a single-night package start from R1 500 per person per night.

Besides breakfast and dinner, the reserve will also offer a free picnic basket for each couple staying over. Email [email protected]