10 Places where you can see snow in South Africa this winter

Have you always dreamt of a fun-filled winter holiday frolicking in the snow with your family but don’t want to see your hard-earned rands disappear with our exchange rate?

The good news is that you don’t have to plan an overseas trip, In South Africa snow is relatively rare but can still be found in a few places during our winter months from June to early September. Here are some of the best places to catch a glimpse of snow in South Africa. 1. The Drakensberg Both the Northern and Southern Drakensberg offer snowy escapes. Places like Royal Natal National Park, Cathedral Peak, Sani Pass and Underberg often get snow during winter.

2. Cederberg Mountains The Cederberg mountain range occasionally sees snow during the winter, particularly on the higher peaks. 3. Matroosberg Located near Ceres, Matroosberg Private Nature Reserve is a popular spot for snow. It usually gets a good amount of snow in the winter months and snow-seekers can visit from Cape Town to enjoy a day in the snow. 4. Sutherland Known for its extremely cold temperatures, Sutherland in the Northern Cape turns into a winter wonderland, especially around the Roggeveld Mountains.

5. Hogsback The picturesque village of Hogsback in the Eastern Cape is known for its forests and occasional snowfall during the winter months. 6. Lesotho Although Lesotho is technically another country, it is surrounded by South Africa and is known for its mountains, which frequently see heavy snow in winter. The best places are Mokhotlong and the Maluti Mountains, which is part of the Drakensberg range. The AfriSki Mountain Resort is also located in the Maluti Mountains. 7. Eastern Free State During the winter months, the towns of Clarens and Fouriesburg often see snowfall due to their proximity to the Maluti Mountains.

8. Swartberg Mountains This mountain range, located between Outdsthoorn and Prince Albert. sometimes has snowfall on its higher peaks during winter, especially around the Swartberg Pass. 9. Witteberg Mountains The Wittenberg mountains are near the town of Lady Grey in the northern part of the Eastern Cape near the border of Lesotho. 10. Harrismith Located in the Free State, Harrismith and the surrounding areas often see snowfall due to their elevation and proximity to the Drakensberg Mountains.