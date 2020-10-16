17 things to do in South Africa this weekend

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Planning to explore this weekend? Here are 17 places within South Africa you can visit. Remember to wear your mask and social distance. Eastern Cape Climb up The Big Pineapple in Bathurst View this post on Instagram Visited the big pineapple 🍍 in Bathurst today. #worldsbiggestpineapple A post shared by Doreen Nixon (@allsortsofhappy) on Sep 20, 2020 at 9:33am PDT The Big Pineapple on Summerhill Farm, Bathurst is a replica of Australia’s biggest tourist attraction on Sunshine Plantation in Queensland. The national attraction draws hundreds of tourists to the small town to get their picture taken in front of the yellow wonder. If you are adventurous, you can climb up the pineapple. From R25 per person. Call 046 625 0515. Jump off Bloukrans Bridge

Dubbed the world’s highest bungee bridge, travellers get to fall for 200 meters. Aside from the rush of adrenaline that one gets from the jump, they get to view the stunning views of the Bloukrans River valley. From R1400. Call 042 281 1458.

Northern Cape

See The Big Hole

The Big Hole is one of South Africa's best man-made attractions. It was created during the late 1800s and is a combination of smaller mines dug to create one big mine. The Big Hole is believed to be 463 metres wide with a surface area of 17 hectares and excavated to a depth of 240 metres. From R130. Call 053 839 4600.

Take a selfie with Augrabies Falls in the background

Augrabies Falls on the Orange River is around 56 metres in height. It is known as one of Northern Cape’s best-kept secrets. The waterfall will make for stunning photographs. Augrabies Falls National Park offers game drives, walking trails and dining options. From R224 for international guests for adults and R112 for children. Call 054 452 9200.

Limpopo

Enjoy nature at Mapungubwe National Park

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGJ7663nWpK/

Interact with Jessica the Hippo in Hoedspruit

Hoedspruit, a small town in Limpopo, is home to the famous hippo who interacts with humans. Jessica lives in the river of Hoedspruit and raised by her owners Tonie and Shirley Joubert like their own child. From R100. Call 015 817 1865.

Free State

Visit Vredefort Dome, the world's largest meteorite impact site

Vredefort Dome is known as the world's largest and oldest known meteorite impact site. This UNESCO World Heritage Site in Northern Free State apparently struck earth two billion years ago. Visitors can enjoy an array of activities including hiking, horse riding, abseiling and canoes around Vredefort Dome. From R400pp. Call 056 811 2078.

North West

Go on a hot air balloon ride over the Magaliesberg

Bill Harrop’s “Original” Balloon Safaris offers an hour flight along Magaliesberg landscape. Here guests can take in the gorgeous views of the area and capture a few photographs. Guests enjoy a champagne breakfast after the flight. From R2795pp for an hour flight inclusive of flight and 5-star-breakfast. Call 011 705 3201.

A day trip, or overnight, at Sun City

No visit to South Africa is complete if you have not visited Sun City. It was the destination for Drew Barrymore’s hit movie Blended. Sun City offers something for everyone, from safaris, horse riding, golf, The Maze of the Lost City and the Valley of Waves. If you feel like splurging, spend a night at The Palace, a 5-star hotel which celebrates Africa. Call 014 557 1000.

Mpumalanga

Enlighten yourself at Dullstroom Bird of Prey and Rehabilitation Centre

Dullstroom Bird of Prey Rehabilitation Centre provides insight into raptors and awareness of their plight as a growing endangered species. Activities include flight demonstrations, handling opportunities and up close and personal encounters with the birds. From R70pp. Contact 082 899 4108.

Experience the Afromontane forest

Situated just outside of Graskop on the R533 towards Hazyview, the Graskop Gorge Lift Co is a tourist spot that offers access to the Afromontane forest. The viewing lift takes visitors 51 metres down into the forest. Once down, travellers can enjoy learning about nature, stroll through the craft market and curio shops or dine at the Lift Cafe at the edge of the gorge. From 30pp for entry, and R175pp to access the Afromontane forest via The Lift. Call 066 305 1572.

Western Cape

Learn about history at the District Six Museum, Cape Town

The District Six Museum, established in December 1994, celebrates South Africa’s heritage and history. The Museum also offers guided site walks led by former residents of the area.

Visitors can also walk through the vacant site by themselves. Bookings are essential. From R45. Contact 021 466 7200.

See the penguins at Boulders Beach

Boulders Beach, known for its famous African penguins, is visited by travellers from all corners of the globe. Celebrities visiting Cape Town, including Terrence J, Nina Dobrev and The Chainsmokers, added Boulders Beach to their itinerary as they cannot resist a sneaky photograph to share with their Instagram followers. Call 021 786 2329.

KwaZulu-Natal

A splashy encounter at Ushaka Marine World

No visit to Durban is complete without a trip to Ushaka Marine World. uShaka Marine World boasts an array of exciting activities from snorkelling ocean walker and shark diving. The famous dolphin encounters are not available due to Covid-19. Experiences start from R111pp. Call 031 328 8052.

Ohlange Institute

Did you know Mahatma Gandhi walked 45 minutes to the Ohlange Institute, the place where the ANC’s first president John Dube founded the movement in the early 1900s? It was also the place where Nelson Mandela cast his vote, in remembrance of Dube’s sacrifices for freedom. The historical institute offers well-curated tours. Make sure you visit his grave to pay your respect. Also, visit the Mahatma Gandhi Settlement and the Luthuli Museum. Call 031 322 4163.

Gauteng

Take a walking tour to Maboneng

Maboneng has become a popular destination for millennial travellers. Home to a string of cafes, bars and accommodation, this neighbourhood is one of Gauteng’s hottest attractions. For those who want to learn more about the precinct, take a walking tour with Curiocity Backpackers. The two-hour tour showcases the precient and its gorgeous art. From R250pp. Call 011 614 0163.

Jump off Orlando Towers

If you are feeling brave and want to do something adventurous, why not bungee jump off Orlando Towers? The 100m jump takes place from the suspension bridge. While in the area, make sure you also visit Vilakazi Street. From R630pp. Call 071 674 4343 or email [email protected]

Read our October 2020 edition of IOL Travel below: