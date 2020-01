3 ideas for a South African trip that will make you rethink an international holiday









Pictured Pongola Game Reserve/Supplied. Visitors to South Africa may count themselves lucky to spend a few weeks here, but those of us who live here are fortunate to have time to explore the diverse landscape, cultures and natural beauty of our country. South Africa boasts many attractions and, with careful planning, you can plan a successful SA trip that includes wildlife, nature and culture. Here are three that we recommend: Hoedspruit/Hazyview/Pongola

Start with that special glamping experience at the new AfriCamps at Hoedspruit, Limpopo, which is located just 30 minutes from the Kruger National Park. From here, make your way to the glamping destination at Mackers in Hazyview, Mpumalanga. By using the picturesque Panorama Route, you will enjoys stunning views of Blyde River Canyon and the Sabie River. Round off your trip at their White Elephant Safaris camp in Pongola Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal. Known as the oldest private game reserve in Africa, it is home to the most unique water-based safari in South Africa.

Cape Cottages

Picture: CapePoint/TCunniffe.





Cape Point has plenty to offer locals. This Cape attraction is worth exploring for a full day. The best time to visit is in the morning, before the heat and the crowds arrive or opt to wake up in the park, which boasts a phenomenal sunrise over False Bay. Cape Point has self-catering cottages that are considered some of the most unique accommodation in Cape Town.

At the Olifantsbos Guest House and Eland and Duiker Cottages, you can braai under the stars (or cosy up next to the fireplace inside in winter), smell the fresh air and fynbos and maybe even catch a glimpse of the legendary Flying Dutchman ghost ship. Locals get discounted entry into the park. All they need is a valid South African ID.

Hogsback hiking

Picture: Supplied.

You could travel to the other side of the world to seek out the best hiking trails such as the Camino de Santiago in Spain or the Appalachian Trail in the United States, or you could start in your country. Check out the Otter Trail, the Whale Trail and the Amatola Hiking Trail.

The Amatola Hiking Trail has a reputation for being the toughest in the country and many say it is the best. It is recommended for fit, seasoned hikers as it requires walking for up to 19km for at least 10 hours each day.

The 6 day, five-night trek stretches 100km from Maden Dam near King William’s Town and ends in the picturesque village of Hogsback. It takes you through the beautiful Amatola Mountains, where you’ll encounter pristine, undisturbed forest and beautiful waterfalls in a truly remote setting. There’s also a two-day loop starting and ending in Hogsback for those who aren’t ready to commit to the full trek. Be warned, however, that this is still a tough trail and not recommended for inexperienced hikers. If you’re ready to tackle this adventure, note that all hikers require a permit.