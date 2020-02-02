Any beautiful travel destination worthy of a Instagram post is definite yes.
In South Africa we are spoiled for choice, our country has many amazing experiences on offer, from off-roading on a safari to diving with great white sharks.
Our country offers numerous chances to learn about its tumultuous history, land and peoples, with museums and heritage sites. Many travellers will tell you that It has become one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world.
Take a look some of our hidden gems that you should start visiting:
Little Paris, Hartebeespoortdam