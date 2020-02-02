3 SA destinations that you need to visit now









Picture: Instagram: kreative_mama Any beautiful travel destination worthy of a Instagram post is definite yes. In South Africa we are spoiled for choice, our country has many amazing experiences on offer, from off-roading on a safari to diving with great white sharks. Our country offers numerous chances to learn about its tumultuous history, land and peoples, with museums and heritage sites. Many travellers will tell you that It has become one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world. Take a look some of our hidden gems that you should start visiting: Little Paris, Hartebeespoortdam

Little Paris is located in Hartbeespoort. A mashup of multiple Parisian traditions, it is complete with French food, a "lover's bridge" with couples' signed locks and a miniature Eiffel Tower! If you can't afford an international trip to Paris, go and lock your love at the miniature Eiffel Tower.

Leopard Rock

Leopard Rock establishment is situated 26km from Port Shepstone in the magnificent world renowned Oribi Gorge valley in KZN. The set-up is very earthy and rustic with a warm relaxed ambiance.

Up Side Down House-Broederstroom, South Africa

A 'world' turned upside down. It's fun place to visit with the whole family with Instagram worthy moments. Looking for a different experience? Head down to the magnificence and spectacular engineering of a 'house' turned on its roof.