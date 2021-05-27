3 SA hidden attractions and what it would cost you to get there

Did you know Knysna is home to the rarest seahorse in the world? Did you know Kaapsehoop in Mpumalanga has wild horses that roam the plains, and Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal is a birder’s paradise?

Well, South Africa is home to many unique experiences that haven't been explored in great detail.

Cheapflights.co.za shared three top hidden attractions in South Africa – and what it would cost you to get there:

Wilderness

Wilderness in the Western Cape is a small town with promise, offering dramatic landscapes and exhilarating activities.

Perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in nature, this destination allows you to frolic at the beach, hike, and be adventurous all at once.

Travellers can canoe or go paragliding. As Knysna is just over 30 minutes away from Wilderness, travellers can spend a day exploring the Knysna Elephant Park, go on nature walks or visit during the Knysna Oyster Festival in July.

The average return flight cost from Cape Town to George in June starts from R1 700.

Wild Coast

The Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape is known for its windswept cliffs, deserted white beaches, forests and waves.

The area also boasts two nature reserves, game viewing, bird watching, whale viewing, and fishing activities.

Be sure to add Coffee Bay, Hole in the Wall and the Hlungwane Waterfall to your bucket list.

For that summer feeling (SA will start the winter season in June), head to Port St Johns, famed for its dolphin and whale-watching and canoe trails.

Also, stop by at the MoonShadow restaurant at the Umzimvubu Retreat or The Waterfront for a bite to eat. The average return flight cost from Joburg to Mthatha in June starts from R2 600.

Bloemfontein

You may have heard of Bloemfontein, but this Free State attraction does offer plenty for travellers.

The “City of Roses” boasts the Cheetah Experience, home to many endangered and threatened species, including cheetahs, leopards, male non-breeding lions, wolves, Siberian tiger and more.

Also, add Bagamoya Wildlife Estate to your list. Here, you can spend a night in their self-catering chalets.

Other attractions include Naval Hill Planetarium, National Museum and the Anglo Boer War Museum.

The average return flight cost from Cape Town to Bloemfontein in June starts from R1 700.