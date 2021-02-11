3 SA hotels make Top 50 Most Romantic Hotel list - and they’re romance goals
Three South African hotels made Big 7 Travel’s Top 50 Most Romantic Hotels across the world.
The list, announced this week, saw Londolozi Game Reserve, La Residence and Lions Sands Ivory Lodge, all based in SA, recognised for their idyllic settings and amenities for couples.
Londolozi Game Reserve claimed the honour of 12th position. Located on the banks of the Sand River, in the heart of the Sabi Sand Game Reserve within the Greater Kruger National Park, Londolozi is reputed for exuding romance and couples can bathe in the Private Granite Suites with a view of elephants or enjoy a private picnic in the treetops, overlooking the Sand River.
La Residence, in 21st position, is located in a 30-acre estate in Franschhoek, surrounded by vineyards growing Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz grapes and is known as the ideal escape for lovers.
Lions Sands Ivory Lodge in Mpumalanga, in 47th position, is located at the famous Sabi Sand Game Reserve. The 5-star property is famed for its game viewing and its stunning accommodation.
Ivory Lodge boasts eight one-bedroom Villas that offer the ultimate bush retreat. Guests have their own private lounge, patio, deck and pool.
Claiming the first spot is Longitude 131º, a luxury resort located just outside the Unesco World Heritage-listed Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park in the Northern Territory of Australia. Couples can choose between 16 tented pavilions that offer unmatched views of the surrounding sacred dunes.
Big 7 Travel says that “when it comes to the most romantic hotels in the world, this is pretty tough to beat.”
Other destinations that made the top 5 were Plaza Athénée in Paris, France, Laucala Island Resort in Laucala Island, Fiji, Villa Cora in Florence, Italy and Adare Manor in Co. Limerick, Ireland.