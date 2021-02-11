3 SA hotels make Top 50 Most Romantic Hotel list - and they’re romance goals

Three South African hotels made Big 7 Travel’s Top 50 Most Romantic Hotels across the world.

The list, announced this week, saw Londolozi Game Reserve, La Residence and Lions Sands Ivory Lodge, all based in SA, recognised for their idyllic settings and amenities for couples.

Londolozi Game Reserve claimed the honour of 12th position. Located on the banks of the Sand River, in the heart of the Sabi Sand Game Reserve within the Greater Kruger National Park, Londolozi is reputed for exuding romance and couples can bathe in the Private Granite Suites with a view of elephants or enjoy a private picnic in the treetops, overlooking the Sand River.

La Residence, in 21st position, is located in a 30-acre estate in Franschhoek, surrounded by vineyards growing Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz grapes and is known as the ideal escape for lovers.

Lions Sands Ivory Lodge in Mpumalanga, in 47th position, is located at the famous Sabi Sand Game Reserve. The 5-star property is famed for its game viewing and its stunning accommodation.