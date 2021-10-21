3 types of holidays to have this South African summer season

Finding the right holiday style can be difficult. Some people might be tempted by a beach holiday with friends, while others might want to travel in search of the Big Five. With South Africa’s unique appeal, there are plenty of different ways to enjoy a holiday in the country, and sometimes it may be great to incorporate different styles into one trip. Volker Heiden of Marriott International shares some of the different holiday styles that travellers can plan:

Bush breaks View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kruger National Park (@krugernationalpark) South Africa offers beautiful safari experiences scattered around the country, with some game reserves offering Big Five sightings. Bush breaks are designed for travellers who want to enjoy nature, relax, sample mouth-watering cuisine and take part in conservation efforts. There are lodges that suit all types of budgets. Some national parks offer designated camping areas and self-drive options.

Cityscapes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johannesburg In Your Pocket (@johannesburginyourpocket) For those who do not want to travel far, a cityscape is just what you need. Travellers can easily book accommodation and create itineraries to explore their own city. Whether it is a day trip to a game park, a food tour or a sunset picnic at a landmark, you are bound to find something special to do. You could even fly to another city to explore its offerings.

Back to the beach View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Brooks (@blueeyesbrooks) A trip to the beach is one of the most calming summer activities - whether you are taking a dip in the ocean, sunbathing, enjoying a stroll along the promenade or staying in a villa with beach views. Coastal locations such as Durban, Cape Town, Knysna, Gqeberha, Hermanus and Paternoster are popular among local and international travellers.