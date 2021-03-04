4 intriguing places in South Africa to add to your Easter bucket list

Want to venture to an unusual South African attraction this Easter? Battery Centre suggests four hidden gems in South Africa to add to your Easter bucket list: Bourke's Luck Potholes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bastian (@bastian_bernem) Just a five-hour drive from Johannesburg, the Blyde and Treur rivers in Graskop meet at the Bourke’s Luck Potholes. These two rivers formed potholes in the bedrock, resulting in tunnels and water pools that display spectacular colours. Marvel at these fascinating rock features from the bridges or designated lookout platform. If you are staying in the area, pack a picnic basket to enjoy during sunset. Adam's Calendar

Adam's Calendar, located in the hills of Waterval Boven in Mpumalanga, is nicknamed ‘Africa’s Stonehenge'. Adam’s Calendar is a round, 30 metres wide stone structure surrounded by striking views. Explore this attraction with a tour guide.

The Big Pineapple

The Big Pineapple on Summerhill Farm, Bathurst is a replica of Australia’s biggest tourist attraction on Sunshine Plantation in Queensland. The Big Pineapple draws hundreds of tourists to the small town, some who want their picture taken in front of the yellow wonder. If you are brave, you can climb up the pineapple.

Sardinia Bay Beach

Before you dip your toes in the warm Indian Ocean, embark on a walk up the massive dune to see grand views of Sardinia Bay Beach, it certainly won't disappoint. The beach is dog-friendly and has picnic and braai areas. The beach is the perfect backdrop for some selfies.