4 more airports to reopen in SA under level 2

In a bid to get locals travelling, four more airports have been given the green light to resume operations under level 2 lockdown.

These include Mthatha Airport in the Eastern Cape, Hoedspruit Airport in Limpopo, Phalaborwa Airport in Limpopo and Margate Airport in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking at a media briefing this week, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said air travel is crucial to gradually resume economic activity.

"In reopening our airspace, we have put protocols in place to determine the state of readiness for our airports to resume operations in a phased manner. This process is managed by the Civil Aviation Authority, who has done a splendid job in ensuring compliance with safety and health measures. Despite the movement to alert level 2, we will continue on the same trajectory until every one of our airports meets the strict protocols.

"We are happy to announce that in addition to the 14 airports already permitted to operate, 4 more airports have been given the green light to resume operations," said Mbalula.