4 more airports to reopen in SA under level 2
In a bid to get locals travelling, four more airports have been given the green light to resume operations under level 2 lockdown.
These include Mthatha Airport in the Eastern Cape, Hoedspruit Airport in Limpopo, Phalaborwa Airport in Limpopo and Margate Airport in KwaZulu-Natal.
Speaking at a media briefing this week, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said air travel is crucial to gradually resume economic activity.
"In reopening our airspace, we have put protocols in place to determine the state of readiness for our airports to resume operations in a phased manner. This process is managed by the Civil Aviation Authority, who has done a splendid job in ensuring compliance with safety and health measures. Despite the movement to alert level 2, we will continue on the same trajectory until every one of our airports meets the strict protocols.
"We are happy to announce that in addition to the 14 airports already permitted to operate, 4 more airports have been given the green light to resume operations," said Mbalula.
He said international air travel remains prohibited in Alert Level 2.
However, The Association of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA) wants the government to provide them with a “definitive date” to the reopening of international travel.
ASATA CEO Otto de Vries said while they appreciate government’s efforts to implement a risk-adjusted and phased approach to reopening international travel and tourism, the industry is struggling to survive.
“In order for the industry to survive this difficult time, a definite date for the reopening of international travel is imperative. A definite date for international travel would allow sufficient time for airlines to plan the reintroduction of flight schedules to South Africa. Travel agents and tour operators would be able to start compiling travel packages for the safe return of travellers to international corporate and leisure travel,” he said.