4 reasons to ‘go local’ in South Africa

South Africa was the most visited country in the African continent in 2020 alone, with 3.8 million international tourists making their way to our sunny shores during the year. Aside from the many incredible experiences on offer across the country – from lush, green landscapes and picturesque mountains to luxurious resorts, fine dining and great entertainment – the local economy could use a boost from more domestic travel and tourism.

Luckily, South Africa has a lot to offer. Here are just four reasons why you should be exploring locally before you consider heading beyond our borders. A balance between nature and the city Whether you’re in search of travel experiences that allow you to spend more time outdoors enjoying all the natural wonders South Africa has to offer, or you’re more of a city slicker who enjoys architecture and rooftop sundowners, South Africa has it all in one.

Go from inner city luxury stays in Sandton to a range of hiking trails far from the bustling crowds, all within driving distance. Picture: Pexels/S Migaj Some of the popular hiking trails in and around Johannesburg include Cradle Moon Lakeside Game Lodge, Adventure Zone Cullinan, De Wildt Adventure Trails and Kings Kloof Trail . Each of these trails offers distinctive scenery and activities. It’s home to the big five

Picture: Pexels/Frans van Heerden According to consumer insights from Google, South African search results have shown increased hits for terms such as “game reserve” and “nature reserve”, indicating that South Africans are increasingly looking to enjoy the wildlife experiences that the country is internationally renowned for. With the Big Five and so many more incredible creatures to marvel at in our local parks, why venture elsewhere? Authentic hotel experiences

Most South African hotels manage to achieve a good balance of resort luxury intertwined with authentic local experiences. The Capital Hotel and Apartments are all in the heart of major cities, allowing guests to immerse themselves in local culture, cuisine, attractions and entertainment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Grace (@capegracehotel) For example, Cape Grace on Cape Town waterfront offers guests a breathtaking views of the harbour and Table Mountain.

It highlights the Cape’s colourful history through exquisite furniture, rare fabrics, intriguing artefacts and original antiques, local paintings, and sculptures. Hidden gems South Africa is filled to the brim with lesser-known attractions. Mpumalanga, for instance, has loads to offer; caving by Candlelight explores the Lone Creek Cave and is ideal for thrill seekers – a helmet and a candlelight are all you need to go on this adventure through this epic cave and dark, muddy tunnels.

And if it’s an enchanting adventure you’re after, Kaapsehoop has all the small-town charm you can wish for – complete with wild horses and yummy food your ouma would approve of. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theo Busschau 🐍 (@bush_cow) Why spend a fortune on a week-long holiday overseas when you can enjoy a few weeks of stay-cation bliss in one of the world's most sought-after travel destinations? Book into one of the many stunning hotels and resorts across South Africa’s major cities for a long-term stay and enjoy the finest local dining, entertainment and shopping experiences.