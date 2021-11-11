4 reasons why spending the festive season in SA is a lit idea

Often times we see in Hollywood movies how having a white Christmas is glorified. We cannot deny that we are heavily influenced by American culture and traditions.

Many people – even South Africans and others in the Northern Hemisphere – wish for a white Christmas and winter festive season. It could be the eggnog, snow angels, and chestnuts roasting on an open fire that many of us crave. However, we’re here to remind you that a summer festive season and Christmas is better. Here’s why.

Sunshine and cocktails Nothing beats a late sunset after spending an entire day at the beach, sipping cocktails and soaking up the sun. Winter days are short. And most of us spend far too much time indoors during the colder months. A summer festive season means longer days to enjoy the sunshine and feel celebratory.

It is a well-known fact that sunlight increases the brains release of the hormone serotonin. Serotonin helps boost and regulate one’s mood. If you’re at the coast, this means more time during the day to enjoy the beach. You could even do a beach picnic until late into the evening and take in the sunset while you are there. There are a few seaside cocktail bars to visit in and around Cape Town, among them Utopia. Who doesn’t love a cocktail with a view? Utopia is in De Waterkant, Cape Town, and has a magnificent view of the city, Signal Hill, Table Mountain and Lions Head.

Website: https://www.utopiacapetown.co.za/ If you’re trying to be a little more romantic this festive season, then The Leopard Bar is perfect for you and your partner. Once again, the views are unbelievable – Table Mountain and the Twelve Apostles Mountain behind you and the ocean with the sunset in front of you. The Leopard Bar offers a variety of drink options including a cigar menu for those interested.

Website: https://www.12apostleshotel.com/food-and-drink/the-leopard-bar The Lighthouse Bar at the Oyster Box Hotel in Durban is the perfect place to chill and enjoy good music while sipping on a drink or two. It is known for its signature cocktail, Umhlanga Schling which entails ingredients specific to Durban. If you’d like a taste of Durban, this is the place to be.

Website: https://oysterboxhotel.com/dining-and-drinks/our-bars The Landmark Cocktail Bar in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg, highlights the famous landmarks in Johannesburg. It has a variety of cocktail options. Its drinks are also inspired by the City of Gold’s. The beer menu is rotated every three months.

Website: https://www.cafedelsol.co.za/ More time in nature While others are into having a seaside picnic on Christmas, some would enjoy it in the nature. Being out and about in nature during a time in which spirits are high makes the bush escape extra special.

If you’re in the Kruger National Park, you can expect magnificent sunsets and clear night skies lit up with stars. The Kruger National Park is known for holding Africa’s safari species such as elephants, hippos and lion cheetahs. If you’re in the area, be sure to pop into the Kruger Station. The entire area will be decorated to suit the season and makes for the perfect place to stop off while on your game drives during this time. If you’re in the area, be sure to pop into the Kruger Station. There will be Christmas-themed food and drinks on offer at restaurant 3638. Guests can also enjoy the delectable from the deli, craft coffee and other delights on offer.

Fresh summer foods Summertime is seafood time. This can be seen in the delectable summer menu at the recently opened Sanctuary Mandela in Johannesburg. Imagine dishes such as smoked trout, Cape Malay style fish and line fish. Sanctuary Mandela reminds us of the legend himself. Patrons can indulge in Madiba’s much-loved cuisine, surrounded by lush gardens, heritage and momentous insight.

Website: https://www.sanctuarymandela.com/ A great Cape Town destination to enjoy classic fish and chips is at Fish on the rocks in Houtbay. With a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean and Chapman’s Peak. Doesn’t it sound amazing? Website: https://fishontherocks.com/about-us/

You can travel almost anywhere in the country and enjoy good weather South Africa is pretty well-known for having great weather for most of the year, with cities like Durban and Cape Town not experiencing very cold winters. The country is also known for having some of the best beaches, such as Clifton beach in Cape Town and Durban South beach. The beaches are perfect for basking in the sun and is an excellent location for swimming for you and your family.