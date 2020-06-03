4 SA spots serving as quarantine hotels

As South Africa deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, many South African hotels have opened its doors to become quarantine hotels for repatriated South Africans and essential workers. Here is a list of South African spots serving as quarantine hotels: Wolfkop Nature Reserve, Western Cape

Situated in Citrusdal, Wolfkop Nature Reserve offers safe, secure accommodation for isolation or quarantine purposes or essential workers.

It's private cottages, tucked away in the Olifantsriver Valley, offers idyllic views and privacy. All cottages come standard with king-size beds, en-suite bathroom, fully equipped kitchen, indoor braai and DSTV. Visit www.wolfkopnaturereserve.co.za or email [email protected]

Indaba Hotel, Gauteng

The Indaba Hotel in Fourways is currently operating as a quarantine hotel facility for repatriated South African residents. Nestled beneath the vista of the Magaliesberg Mountains, quarantine travellers. Air conditioning in all rooms. All rooms have DSTV, tea and coffee making facilities and comfortable beds.

Steve Smit, the banqueting manager, who now acts as a health and safety officer for repatriation groups said a great deal of ongoing research is conducted to ensure that the hotel adheres to world-class protocols to keep everyone safe.

“We require hundreds of litres of alcohol-based sanitiser to clean every surface that guests or staff come into contact with and compliance with set protocols is also strictly monitored,” he added.

Visit www.indabahotel.co.za/



DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cape Town, Western Cape

The Cape Town hotel has created self-isolation hotel rooms for South Africans returning from abroad. The four-star hotel in Woodstock will ensure that those travellers are kept isolated while they still enjoy the perks of a hotel stay.

The brainchild of general manager Francois Steyn said the hotel set aside two types of rooms, which include loft-style rooms that offer a one-bedroom and living area, and a deluxe room.

The rooms will be available at a discounted rate and travellers would need to be tested before arrival. The room will have all the necessary items like cutlery and glassware that guests will keep and wash.

The room will also have sufficient amenities shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, tea and coffee making station and soap for the two-week duration. Food will be delivered to the room and guests can communicate their orders via telephone. Wifi will be provided. Visit www.hilton.com/en/hotels/cptuedi-doubletree-cape-town-upper-eastside



City Lodge Hotels, nationwide

Five of the City Lodge Hotel Group hotels have remained open to accommodate inbound and outbound travellers in quarantine, as well as essential workers. These include City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront and City Lodge Hotel GrandWest in Cape Town, City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge in Durban, and City Lodge Hotel OR Tambo International Airport and City Lodge Hotel Bryanston in Johannesburg.

The hotel does not allow initial access to anyone who has either tested positive for Covid-19 or who is displaying symptoms. Visit www.clhg.com/