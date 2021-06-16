4 South African wellness retreats you can escape to

Whether you're dealing with mid-year burnout or simply need to unwind and recharge, wellness travel may be the fix you need. The Global Wellness Institute defines wellness travel as the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing your holistic well-being. Of course, wellness travel is not one-sided. Each location has its specific characteristics, which can depend on the local culture or its natural resources.

Here are four wellness locations that you can escape to for that much-needed rest: Hoogland Health Hydro: Erasmia, Gauteng To enhance your overall health and healing – this is the ideal escape. The various treatment packages offered at the retreat are curated to suit each individual's needs. They include a nine-day stress management and well-being program, detox program, weight-loss program, a diabetes treatment program, and supervised water fasting.

Add-ons include a range of massages, beauty treatments and health consultations. What to do? Nature walks, yoga, stretch, or aqua aerobics classes. For more information contact 012 023 0224.

Prana Lodge Wellness Spa: Chintsa, Eastern Cape Prana Lodge Wellness Spa offers a one-of-a-kind spa experience. Set in nature, with the beach just minutes away – you get the best of both worlds. According to its website, it provides holistic treatments for complete physical, mental, and spiritual renewal. What to do?

You can participate in guided yoga sessions, meditate, and choose from a range of signature treatments at the wellness centre. For more information contact 043 704 5100. Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Wellness Retreat: Clanwilliam, Cederberg Mountains, Western Cape Look no further if you want to get pampered while unwinding. In the on-site spa gazebo, you can enjoy side-by-side massages while soaking in amazing views of the Boontjies River and its surroundings.

The spa services include a wide range of health and beauty-enhancing treatments, to ensure that you get what you need. For more information contact 087 743 2399. Tanamera: Hazyview, Kiepersol, Mpumalanga Ideal for the colder months – the luxurious chalets at Tanamera include an open log fire with a chimney, which makes for a cosy ambiance. For massages, facials, aromatherapy sessions, and couple's treatments, several day spas are available.