5 airports opened for international travel during alert level 1

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved South Africa to coronavirus alert level 1. The easing of restrictions came after the country saw a drop in Covid-19 infections in the past two weeks. He announced that the 33 land border posts remain closed, with only 20 open. He also said that only five airports will be open for international travel. Each of the airports will implement standard infection control measures. Only five airports will be open for international travel with standard infection control measures.



These are OR Tambo, Cape Town, King Shaka, Kruger Mpumalanga and Lanseria airports. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 28, 2021 If you are planning an international holiday, here are the five airports open for international travel O.R. Tambo International Airport

O.R. Tambo International Airport is Africa's biggest and busiest airport, facilitating over 21 million passengers a year.

According to Airports Company South Africa, more than 50 percent of South Africa's air travelling passengers are facilitated through the airport.​ It also has Gautrain facilities which allow for effortless travel in Johannesburg.

Visit www.ortambo-airport.com

Cape Town International Airport

Cape Town International Airport has a string of awards under its name and is known as Africa’s most award-winning airport.

Air travellers voted Cape Town International Airport the Best Airport in Africa at the 2020 Skytrax World Airport Awards, the fifth consecutive year that Cape Town International Airport secured the award. The third-largest airport processes over 10 million passengers annually.

Visit www.capetown-airport.com

King Shaka International Airport

King Shaka International Airport celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. According to its website, King Shaka International is estimated to be three times bigger than Durban International Airport, and five times as many shops.

The airport won the 2020 Skytrax World Airport Best Regional Airport in Africa and Best Airport Staff in Africa awards. The airport serves around 5 to 10 million passengers.

Visit www.kingshakainternational.co.za

Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport

Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, also known as KMI Airport, is located in Mbombela in Nelspruit.

The airport is ideal for travellers who want to visit Kruger National Park, Blyde River Canyon, ancient caves and other South African heritage attractions. The small airport serves an average of 260,000 passengers a year.

Visit https://www.kmiairport.co.za/

Lanseria International Airport

Dubbed "Joburg's most convenient airport" Lanseria offers domestic, regional and international flight departures and arrivals.

While not as big as it's sister airport O.R. Tambo, many travellers use the airport to board luxury charter planes. It boasts a string of restaurants, shops and lounges for travellers to unwind before their flight.

Visit https://lanseria.co.za/