5 all-inclusive SA lodges to visit on a budget
South Africans have expressed their concerns over the cost of booking into a lodge in South Africa. We share some specials offered by some South African lodges:
Mongena Private Game Lodge, Gauteng
View this post on Instagram
Magical moments for our guests on a recent game drive. Cheetah brothers usually form coalitions as this enhances their chances of survival. • Photo by: @waldotoerien • #mongena #dinokeng #gauteng #luxurysafari #luxurytravel #bigcats #endangeredspecies #cheetah #bigcatsofinstagram #africa #southafrica #wildlifeofinstagram #travel #explore #safari #exploreafrica #spottedcats #wildlifeconservation #exploresouthafrica #conservation #wildlifephotography #ewt
Located in the western section of the Big 5 Dinokeng Game Reserve, 4-star graded Mongena Private Game Lodge is a mere hour and a half drive from OR Tambo International Airport.
Here, lions, cheetah, elephant, buffalo, rhino and leopard roam freely in the 18,500-hectare game reserve. The lodge is running a special for travellers. They can enjoy a fully inclusive one night stay for R1760pp. The cost includes all meals and two activities. The lodge offers game drives and boat cruises.
Visit www.mongena.co.za
Thanda Safari, KwaZulu-Natal
View this post on Instagram
On 22 May 2004, exactly 16 years ago, His Majesty King Zwelithini Goodwill kaBhekuzulu officially opened Thanda Safari Lodge. Right now the only visitors at this most beautiful place are our animals, but we are looking forward to welcoming guests again soon, from all over the world!
Thanda Safari is a private game reserve in Northern KwaZulu-Natal that prides itself in environmental conservation and showcasing the Zulu culture. The 5-star luxury accommodation is offering a 40 percent off their normal price for South African travellers.
Travellers pay R2995pp/pn for a fully inclusive package, including three meals, select beverages and two game drives.
Visit www.thandasafari.co.za
Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa, Western Cape
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy 10,000 hectares of our big 5 private game reserve when you book our 40% off deal on all Big 5 overnight safaris this October 🦒🐘🦓🐆 . To join us on this wild experience, click link in bio for all details and to book. Chat to agents in the pop-up chat on the website between 09:00 - 20:00 should you require help. * Subject to availability and not applicable on existing bookings. We can’t wait to have you on safari with us🐾🦒🐘🦓🐆 ! #CapeTown #Big5 #FamilyFriendly
Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa is located just under two hours from Cape Town, and a real treat for Western Cape travellers. The reserve is currently hosting a special for October for a night in their Standard Lodge Rooms for R1380 per person per night.
The rate is inclusive of a welcome drink, lunch, two game drives, dinner, overnight accommodation with star gazing (weather permitting).
Visit www.aquilasafari.com/standard-lodge-rooms/
Emdoneni Lodge and Spa, KwaZulu-Natal
The 3-star lodge is a Hluhluwe attraction, not only for its cat tours but its tastefully decorated accommodation.
Enjoy some time at the pool, relax at the spa or take a scenic walk around the property where you will be greeted by zebra, impala, nyala and red and grey duiker.
Travellers will receive a 40% discount if they book more than 1 night, which translates to R 837,00 pp/pn. The rate includes dinner and breakfast. Cat tours are at an additional cost, at R180pp.
Visit www.emdonenilodge.com
Casa Toscana, Gauteng
For travellers who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, Casa Toscana in Gauteng is the place to visit. Featuring their famous Sensi Spa is a must-visit- offering a range of treatments to suit all types of travellers.
The 4-star establishment has 20 rooms. Rates start from R1550 inclusive of a 6-course dinner and breakfast. Spa treatments are at an additional cost.
Visit www.casatoscana.co.za