5 all-inclusive SA lodges to visit on a budget

Thanda Safari, KwaZulu-Natal

Thanda Safari is a private game reserve in Northern KwaZulu-Natal that prides itself in environmental conservation and showcasing the Zulu culture. The 5-star luxury accommodation is offering a 40 percent off their normal price for South African travellers.

Travellers pay R2995pp/pn for a fully inclusive package, including three meals, select beverages and two game drives.

Visit www.thandasafari.co.za

Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa, Western Cape

Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa is located just under two hours from Cape Town, and a real treat for Western Cape travellers. The reserve is currently hosting a special for October for a night in their Standard Lodge Rooms for R1380 per person per night.

The rate is inclusive of a welcome drink, lunch, two game drives, dinner, overnight accommodation with star gazing (weather permitting).

Visit www.aquilasafari.com/standard-lodge-rooms/

Emdoneni Lodge and Spa, KwaZulu-Natal

The 3-star lodge is a Hluhluwe attraction, not only for its cat tours but its tastefully decorated accommodation.

Enjoy some time at the pool, relax at the spa or take a scenic walk around the property where you will be greeted by zebra, impala, nyala and red and grey duiker.

Travellers will receive a 40% discount if they book more than 1 night, which translates to R 837,00 pp/pn. The rate includes dinner and breakfast. Cat tours are at an additional cost, at R180pp.

Visit www.emdonenilodge.com

Casa Toscana, Gauteng

Picture: Casa Toscana website.

For travellers who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, Casa Toscana in Gauteng is the place to visit. Featuring their famous Sensi Spa is a must-visit- offering a range of treatments to suit all types of travellers.

The 4-star establishment has 20 rooms. Rates start from R1550 inclusive of a 6-course dinner and breakfast. Spa treatments are at an additional cost.

Visit www.casatoscana.co.za