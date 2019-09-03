The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are coming to South Africa with their newborn Archie this month. Picture: Supplied.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are coming to South Africa with their newborn Archie this month. The Duke of Sussex said he was looking forward to introducing Meghan and baby Archie to South Africa during his trip to the continent this autumn. Here are a few places we suggest the royal family visit:

Explore the Big Hole, Northern Cape

The Royal family seem like the type of travellers who love to explore, and where better to start than the Big Hole in the Northern Cape?

The Big Hole, which was created during the late 1800s and is a combination of smaller mines dug to create one big mine, is one of South Africa's best man-made attractions. The Big Hole is believed to be 463 metres wide with a surface area of 17 hectares and excavated to a depth of 240 metres. I am sure the royal family will be impressed!



Meet Jessica the Hippo in Hoedspruit, Limpopo

Hoedspruit, a small town in Limpopo, is home to Jessica the hippo who interacts with humans. Jessica lives in the river of Hoedspruit and raised by her owners, Tonie and Shirley Joubert like their child. Harry and Meghan may find this intriguing. I am sure baby Archie would want a picture with the famous South African hippo.



A weekend at Sun City, North West

The beloved family has to add Sun City to their itinerary. It was the destination for Drew Barrymore’s hit movie Blended, something Meghan as an actress may appreciate.

The family have a few entertainment options, from safaris, horse riding, golf, The Maze of the Lost City and the Valley of Waves. They should spend the night at The Palace, a 5-star hotel which celebrates Africa.



See the penguins at Boulders Beach, Cape Town

Here’s another animal encounter that may tickle the family’s fancy. Boulders Beach, where the Chainsmokers and Terrence J recently visited during their SA trip, is situated along the white sandy shores of Boulders Beach and home to black and white African Penguins.

We desperately want to see a family picture here.



Indulge in a bunny chow, Durban

Harry and Meghan must-visit Durban to try the bunny chow.

Bunny chow is a South African fast food dish consisting of a hollowed-out loaf of white bread filled with curry.

They should try one at Oyster Box in Umhlanga, which will offer the couple privacy. Oyster Box also offers fabulous views of the Indian Ocean.

