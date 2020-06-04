5 hiking spots to check out during level 3 in your city

With hiking being among the tourism offerings opened during level 3 as revealed by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday, many South Africans are thrilled to be able to enjoy nature after more than two months at home. IOL Travel compiled a guide of hiking spots to check out during level 3 lockdown: Durban Giba Gorge

This Mountain Bike and Adventure Park in Pinetown will open daily from 7 am to 5 pm. For only R15, travellers can get access to three hiking trails, from 5km, 8km and 11km. The adventurous can try their hand at all three. Located at 110 Stockville Road in Pinetown. Call 031 769 1419.

Cape Town

Lion’s Head

Whether it’s an early morning hike or one after you complete your day’s work, a trip to Lion’s Head is guaranteed to be magical. Lion’s Head is open for hiking, but remember to social distance and keep to the government’s lockdown regulations.

Table Mountain National Park

Certain parts of Table Mountain National Park has been opened for hiking. However, Boulders Beach, Cape Point, Silvermine Gate 1 and 2, Upper Tokai and all picnic sites will remain closed.

All visitors need to wear face masks and maintain a social distance of at least 1.5m when undertaking recreational activities. Visit www.sanparks.org/parks/table_mountain/about/contact.php



Johannesburg

Modderfontein Reserve

Modderfontein Reserve is a 275-hectare private park known as the second-largest private park in Gauteng. It consists of Modderfontein Spruit, many dams, grassland and hills. The reserve is opened for hiking, cycling and running from Tuesday to Sunday, from 6am to 6pm. Entry fee is R30 per adult, and R15 per child. Located at Arden Road (off Ardeer Road). Call 079 519 1589 or email [email protected]

Walkhaven Dog Park

For those who want to take a peaceful stroll with their dogs, Walkhaven Dog Park is the right place. Doggies enter free, but adults pay R40 and children and pensioners pay R25.

Opening times are from 7 am to 5.30 pm daily. Their in-house restaurant, The Pizza Mutt, will open at 9 am for take-aways only. Walkhaven won't allow access to anyone who doesn't wear a mask and social distancing rules need to be kept at all time. Located at Plot 77, Zwartkop, Muldersdrift. Visit www.walkhaven.co.za or call 071 212 9955.

* Most hiking establishments IOL Travel contacted said they were closed or revising policies to open.



