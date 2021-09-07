5 Instagram accounts that give us travel FOMO this Tourism Month

IF you are looking for some ideas for your next trip, perhaps a quick visit to Instagram may offer a few. With September being Tourism Month, an event celebrated annually in September, to highlight South Africa’s diverse tourism offerings and the sector’s contribution to the country’s economy, there's no better time than now to explore.

Here are some Instagram accounts we are swooning over: Hiking South Africa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiking South Africa (@hiking.southafrica) If you love hiking, this account will showcase some spots you simply must visit. Even just a quick browse through the account will leave you with a feeling of longing for the mountain and nature. It’s also a great place to look if you’re stuck on where to hike next.

Noxolo Kapela aka Black Case Girl View this post on Instagram A post shared by NoxieK|Adventure|Travel|Writer (@blackcasegirl_za) Noxolo Kapela is no stranger to the South African travel scene. Known as Black Case Girl, Kapela showcases the beauty of the country and her hiking adventures. She revealed on her website: “Travelling and discovering the world has always been my desire. In my life journey, I was lucky to have crossed paths with people that shared the same love for travelling like me. They inspire me every day. I am mainly an adventure seeker, with the aim to hike in every city and country I visit. This is a great way to also learn about the different cultures,” she revealed on her website.

About South Africa View this post on Instagram A post shared by About South Africa (@aboutsouthafrica) An account dedicated to all things South Africa, About South Africa features images by Instagram users from all over the country. With images from beaches to mountains, to wildlife reserves and more, this account really makes you long for local adventures and travels. Jared in Cape Town