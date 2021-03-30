5 last-minute hotels to book this long Easter weekend

If you haven't booked a holiday, you are not alone. Thanks to the long Easter weekend, travellers can enjoy a four-day. And if you take a sneaky day's leave on Monday, April 26, you can get another four-day weekend at the end of April. Here are five last-minute hotels to book this long Easter weekend: The Blue Marlin Hotel, KwaZulu Natal View this post on Instagram A post shared by Symmetry IAD (@symmetryiad) The Blue Marlin Hotel in Scottburgh, just an hour's drive from Durban, offers budget-friendly family suites, a beach right on your doorstep, an onsite pool, bar and restaurant.

If you're up for some scuba diving, the Crystal Scuba Academy, based at the hotel, offers all PADI diving courses levels. If you'd like to add some bush to your beach, the TC Robertson Reserve, just a 10-minute walk away, is ideal for a picnic.

Finfoot Lake Reserve, North West

Finfoot Lake Reserve is a stone's throw from the Pilanesberg Game Reserve and just a 90-minute drive from Joburg. It offers a swimming pool, games room and travellers can choose between two additional activities, from Segway tours, guided bush walks, 4x4 game drives, barge cruises and canoeing. And for the children, there's a complimentary kiddies’ programme with fun activities like bush walks, scavenger hunts, cooking classes and movie nights.

Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, Cape Winelands

If five-star luxury is what you crave, then Le Franschhoek Hotel and Spa makes the perfect getaway. Besides the world-class accommodation, travellers can enjoy horse rides, hiking, a trip on the Franschhoek Wine Tram, and chocolate tasting. Le Franschhoek Hotel and Spa's Le Verger (The Orchard Restaurant) offers an autumn/winter menu.

Mount Savannah, Gauteng

Mount Savannah is for travellers who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of life. This self-catering lodge is situated on a malaria-free reserve and is less than a 45-minute drive from central Joburg and Pretoria. It also lies within the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site if you'd like to pop in for some educational fun. There's a playground, plunge pool, braai facilities and an outdoor communal boma.

Mjejane Bush Camp, Mpumalanga

If you seek an affordable family camp in the Kruger, the Mjejane Bush Camp in Mpumalanga is an ideal option. After exploring the wilderness on family self-drives, parents can take their children to the pool, clubhouse or games room before finding a spot to relax in nature.