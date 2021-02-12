5 last minute Valentine’s Day travel deals to check out

If you haven't planned anything special for your other half, perhaps whisk him or her on a romantic weekend escape? Sharmila Ragunanan, Marketing Manager for Dream Hotels & Resorts says booking a last minute trip is possible. “With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, many South Africans with itchy feet are considering booking a last-minute Valentine’s Day treat. “While in previous years booking at the 11th hour would leave you with limited options, we’ve seen a definite uptick in the trend for last-minute bookings this year," she said. Here are five last minute travel deals you can secure for Valentine's Day:

Finfoot Lake Reserve, Gauteng

Finfoot Lake Reserve is a 90-minute drive from Johannesburg and offers chalets and self-catering villa accommodation options. Couples can enjoy segway safaris or a spa treatment. Travellers pay R2 704 per room per night and the rate is inclusive of dinner, bed and breakfast.

Call 012 277 8900.

Stellenbosch, Western Cape

With the alcohol ban lifted, couples can enjoy a wine weekend just 40 minutes away from Cape Town. Visit Stellenbosch website offers many discounts for Valentine's Day. One of them is a trip to Eendracht Hotel and Apartments.

The package includes a night stay for two, e-bike tour, breakfast and a three-course lunch for two at Senobia’s on Sunday for R2 495 per couple.

Call 021 883 8843 or email [email protected]

Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort, Western Cape

Escape to the Cederberg Mountains for a couple's retreat like no other. Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort is famed for its gorgeous views and adventure activities.

Located less than two hours, guests can go hiking, mountain biking, archery, zip-lining or play a game of volleyball. Travellers pay R1 635 per room per night.

The Valentine's dinner on February 13 costs R325 per person.

Blue Marlin, KwaZulu-Natal

The South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal is teeming with adventure, good food and idyllic attractions.

The famous Blue Marlin Hotel with rooms that offer beautiful sea views is running a 'Stay 3 nights pay for 2' special from R3400 per couple.

Call 0861 010 347.

Cathedral Peak Hotel, KwaZulu-Natal

Couples travelling to Catherdral Peak Hotel in the Drakensberg will enjoy a 20% discount on all accommodation, unlimited green fees, a complimentary horse ride and R100 discount on quad bikes when they book an escape this month.

If you are staying over Valentine's Day weekend, the hotel is offering a further 20% off a couple 1-hour full body hot stone or aromatherapy massage at their Wellness Centre, and a Valentine’s Buffet Dinner with complimentary non-alcohol sparkling wine on February 13.

Call 036 488 1888.