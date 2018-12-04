Lanzerac GM Emile Langenhoven tells us about a day in his life and his travels. Picture: Supplied.

Clinton Moodley speaks to Lanzerac GM Emile Langenhoven about his job and travels. This is what he had to say: How did you enter this profession?

It all started when I was a Debtor’s Clerk at Arabella Hotel & Spa. I realised that I might never want to leave this industry.

What are the five things people can do at Lanzerac?

Spa treatments, a wine and chocolate pairing, scones in the Deli and sundowners and dinner on the Taphuis Terrace are just some of the things people can do at Lanzerac.

Describe a typical day for you?

No day is ever the same. The only typical thing would be our 9 am meeting where the team touches base on what is happening where, when and how. The rest of the day is determined by circumstances. I try and spend time with each of the managers and respond to emails, planning and also doing some accounting in between.

What is your favourite holiday destination and why?





Barcelona. I don’t know exactly why, but it is always the first place that comes to mind when I get this question. As a country, I would say Laos. It is just so beautiful with the friendliest people.

The one thing you cannot live without while on holiday?

I am a pretty easy traveller. If I have a good pillow to lay my head on at the end of a long day, I am basically in heaven.

How do you unwind after a long day?

TV and sleep.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Hopefully at Lanzerac or involved with Lanzerac in some way.

What is your advice for people wanting to get into a career in the tourism industry?

Work hard and never say no. Get to know as much as possible about every aspect of the industry. It allows you to meet and interact with a range of different people.



