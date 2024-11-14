5 must-visit affordable beach stays across South Africa's coastline

Summer is almost here and it’s time to head to the beach and enjoy some time in the sun. Beach stays are popular among travellers, young and old, as they provide the opportunity to relax and play in the water. Apart from swimming, there are plenty of activities to enjoy at the beach.

From long walks on the promenade and water activities like fishing, surfing, cruising to lounging on the sand covered in sunscreen on your beach towel, the list is endless. If you’re looking to enjoy a staycation with family or friends, here are some affordable beach stays to consider over the festive season. Sands Beach Breaks Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

The lounge at Sands Beach Breaks Ballito. Picture: Website/Lekkeslaap Ballito is known for its beautiful beaches, stunning rock pools and tidal pool, making it an ideal place for an affordable beach stay. The village is perfect for those looking for a tranquil weekend away from Durban. Sands Beach Breaks Ballito is a lovely spacious apartment that can sleep four people in two spacious bedrooms and it is situated in Ballito on the water's edge. The secure complex has a lockable gate which has direct access to the beach and boardwalk, making it very family-friendly. The apartment is self-catering, which saves you on having to rely on takeout.

The balcony of the apartment has comfortable outdoor furniture with spectacular views of the grounds, swimming pool, and the ocean. There is also a communal braai area with a lovely large swimming pool. The main beach has lifeguards as well as shark nets for the safety of all the beach-goers. A stay at the apartment starts from R2 334 a night.

Seafront Wild Side, St Francis Seafront Wild Side, a holiday home in St Francis. Picture: Website/Lekkeslaap If you’re looking for a seaside getaway in the Eastern Cape, then head to St Francis. The seaside town is home to whales, waves and winding trails through fynbos-covered dunes. In St Francis, you can enjoy the elegance of the canals with a sunset cruise or have dinner at the port as you watch an armada of chokka boats on the horizon.

You can also take in the natural beauty of the coastline and follow trails from the river mouth to the lighthouse and enjoy fishing, surfing, swimming and other aquatic sports areas. Consider a stay at Seafront Wild Side, a well-furnished holiday home that’s built on an age-old rock formation in Cape St Francis. It offers guests breathtaking sea views from the veranda and is ideal for guests who are looking for a tranquil seaside getaway. This vacation home can comfortably accommodate up to six guests and comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen and a living area.

It has an open-plan kitchen, equipped with appliances, as well as tea- and coffee-making facilities. There’s also a dining table with chairs where guests can enjoy their meals together and an indoor braai area. A stay at the home starts from R2 300 a night for 6.

By Die See, Gordon’s Bay An aerial view of the beach near By Die See in Gordon’s Beach. Picture: Website/Lekkeslaap For those looking for an escape close to Cape Town, Gordon’s Bay and Bikini Beach makes for an ideal beach getaway. Gordons Bay is a coastal town known for stunning natural beauty, water activities and animals. You can relax on sandy beaches or explore the bay’s old village and its two harbours.

You can also take a thrilling cage dive to see a great white shark or watch African penguins at Stony Point in Bettys Bay. By Die See in Gordon’s Bay offers quality accommodation located in Gordon's Bay and is ideally suited for a small family or group of friends. The apartment is in close proximity to numerous shops, and restaurants and has direct access to a small beach right in front of the property.

The main bedroom comprises a queen-size bed and a sliding door which leads out onto a balcony with beautiful views over the Helderberg area and False Bay. The second bedroom has 2 single beds and also the same view over the mountains and the ocean. Bedding and bath towels are supplied but guests will need to take along their own beach towels. A stay at By Die See starts from R2 600 a night for 4.

At 4 Umzumbe, Mangrove Beach Estate, KZN South Coast At 4 Umzumbe, a beach apartment on the KZN South Coast. Picture: Website/Lekkeslaap The KZN South Coast is known for its lush coastal forests and Blue Flag beaches. At 4 Umzumbe is a stunning apartment nestled in the serene Banana Beach area near Port Shepstone on KwaZulu Natal’s South Coast. The affordable apartment is perfect for discerning travellers seeking respite from life's hustle and bustle.

The covered patio offers 180-degree vistas of the Indian Ocean and lush rolling hills of sugar cane. This unit, located on the first floor, comprises 3 bedrooms. The apartment boasts tasteful and rest-inducing coastal-themed decor. Mangrove Beach Estate provides 24/7 security, a communal swimming pool, braai amenities, a gymnasium, a games room and laundry facilities.

And for those craving the kiss of the sun and the embrace of the sand, a short, picturesque 100m stroll through an adjacent resort leads you to the pristine shores of Banana Beach, where time seems to stand still. A stay At 4 Umzumbe starts from R720 a night for 6. Dankepa Beach House, Herold’s Bay

Views of Herold’s Bay from Dankepa Beach House. Picture: Website/Lekkeslaap Dankepa Beach House is located 10 km from George airport and Fancourt, with the Oubaai golf course nearby. Knysna, Wilderness and all the wonderful Garden Route beaches are also within reach. The beach house is in Herolds Bay, an area known for is beaches, surfing, fishing and snorkelling. Herold’s Bay has also been awarded Blue Flag Beach status. The beach house is an ideal getaway spot for those seeking a holiday spot away from the buzzing city life.

Accommodation comprises 4 bedrooms and is suited to accommodate up to 8 guests. Three of the bedrooms offer a wonderful view of the ocean, however the fourth one is more of a private bedroom. The house’s patio is fitted with a braai and there is also an indoor braai. Dankepa has a modern kitchen fully equipped with everything you need away from home: dishwasher, washing machine, freezer and big fridge. The beach is only 200m away and you can watch the kids while they play.