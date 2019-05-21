5 of the best winter accommodation specials in South Africa.

With loads of specials at luxury lodges and spas, winter is a great time to visit that place that you have always dreamed of staying at. We have found winter specials at 5 of the top luxury hotels, spas and resorts around South Africa that will definitely reignite your wanderlust.

Mont Rochelle Hotel

Mont Rochelle Hotel

The Mont Rochelle Hotel is in the picturesque Franschhoek valley of the Cape. They offer luxury accommodation in a tranquil mountain and vineyard setting. This five-star hotel is a spectacular destination for guests who peaceful leisure in a natural surrounding. Gourmet dining paired with the most beautiful wines of the valley can be experienced at its best.

SA Resident Winter Special: Stay for 3 nights, pay for 2

Sante Hotel, Resort & Spa

Sante Hotel, Resort & Spa

Flanked by the beautiful Simonsberg mountain range, the luxurious Santé Hotel, Resort & Spa in the magnificent Cape Winelands, combines a five-star hotel with an award-winning wellness centre. With its breathtaking location on a 160-hectare working wine estate in the picturesque Paarl and Franschhoek Valley, just 40 minutes from the Cape Town International Airport, the hotel and spa are dedicated to a healthy lifestyle.

SA Resident Winter Special: Couples 1-night all inclusive package R6,629 per couple includes spa treatments.

The Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens, Golf & Spa Resort

The Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens, Golf & Spa Resort

The Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens, Golf & Spa Resort offer large rooms an open-air pool with spectacular mountain vistas. Surrounded by a dam, sprawling golf course and a lush pine forest, allowing travellers, a genuinely real escape. They have a wide variety of different activities to choose from ranging from exploring the great outdoors or just relaxing alongside the swimming pools or Spa.

Winter Special: R699.00 per person sharing per night, bed & breakfast.

Imbali Lodge

Imbali Lodge

The Imbali Lodge is in the untamed wilderness of the vast and wildlife-rich Kruger Park of South Africa; the lodge offers the tradition of safari in the romantic style of the past. Located on the scenic banks of the Nwatswitswonto river, the Chalets at the lodge provide unrestrained luxury and comfort which are the ideal place to begin an unforgettable adventure.

Winter Special: Stay for R7,430.00 per double room per night including all meals and game drives.

Tabmuti Private Safari Lodge

Tabmuti Private Safari Lodge

The Tambuti Private Safari Lodge is in the tremendous Black Rhino Reserve in the Pilanesberg region of South Africa's North West province. This beautiful safari lodge is only 31 km from the spectacular and famous Sun City Resort. The Lodge is surrounded by an old Tambuti forest from which it received its name. The lodge offers five luxurious suites. Each Suite has been designed with elegance and high-quality furnishings to ensure that guests have the best of comfort and luxury during their stay and include a private deck from which they can take in the spectacular views of the surrounding Tambuti forests.

Winter special: All inclusive including safari drives, drinks, 3 meals a day & high tea for R2,595 pp.