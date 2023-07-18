5 outdoor adventures to beat the winter chill

As winter continues to cast its cool spell across the country, the instinct to hibernate indoors is strong. However, there's a world of adventure awaiting those who dare to bundle up and step outside. Don't let the chilly temperatures deter you!

Claire Bowen from Shower to Shower shares a few of her favourite outdoor activities that will make you fall in love with winter all over again. Grab your coats, beanies, and scarves, and step outside 1. Botanical gardens and winter festivals

Winter doesn't mean the end of vibrant colours and floral wonders. Visit your local botanical garden, which often host winter programmes like the annual Winter Wonders at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden. Winter festivals and markets are also common during this time, offering delicious seasonal treats, live music, and an enchanting atmosphere that will warm your heart despite the chilly temperatures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secret Cape Town (@secretcapetown) 2. Nature and urban photography Winter landscapes, both in nature and the city, provide a photographer's paradise. From frost-covered leaves to misty mornings, there's a certain ethereal quality that winter lends to outdoor photography.

Grab your camera and explore nearby parks, countryside, or the urban jungle, capturing the unique beauty of this chilly season. Embrace the challenge of capturing the play of light and shadows on icy surfaces, the vibrant hues of winter sunsets, or the enchanting city skylines adorned with twinkling lights at dusk. 3. Scenic hiking trail

Who says hiking is only for warm weather? Lace up your boots and explore the breathtaking beauty of winter landscapes. With frost-kissed trees, misty beaches, and clear blue skies, winter hiking offers a unique perspective on nature's wonders. Choose trails that showcase winter foliage or provide stunning vistas of the snow-capped mountains across the country, especially over the Magaliesberg and Mpumalanga mountain ranges.

4. Cosy picnics Picnics are not just for warm, sunny days. With a little preparation, you can enjoy a cosy outdoor feast, even in winter. Pack a thermos of hot chocolate, prepare hearty sandwiches or warm soups, and layer up with blankets and cushions.

Find a picturesque spot in a picnic park like the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden or by a scenic lake, and revel in the simple pleasure of savouring delicious food amidst the winter tranquillity. 5. Winter Stargazing Clear winter nights offer splendid opportunities for stargazing. Bundle up and venture to open spaces like Drakensberg’s Amphitheatre.

Marvel at the glittering constellations, shooting stars, and the moon illuminating the wintry sky. Consider bringing a telescope or a stargazing app to enhance your celestial exploration. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakeside Camping (@lakesidecampingpics)