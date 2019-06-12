Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani. Picture: Supplied.

For those who yet found a gift for your father, there’s hope. Thanks to the hospitality industry, there are many specials available throughout the country. From discounted accommodation, spa treatments and lunches, here are some of the places to check out: Magalies Mountain Lodge is a private guest lodge situated between Pretoria and Hartbeespoort Dam. The three-star hotel offers a spa, jacuzzi, restaurant and swimming pool facilities. For the month of June, day visitors can enjoy a breakfast and neck and back massage for R250.

The hotel is also running an annual special valid until December. Spoil your dad to a night’s stay with bed and breakfast, dinner and four spa treatments for R1700pp. Call 012 534 3078 or email [email protected]

Warmbaths, A Forever Resort. Picture: Supplied.



Warmbaths, A Forever Resort is a three-star resort boasting picturesque views of the town of Bela Bela in Limpopo. The resort is offering a 20 percent discount on all accommodation valid until the end of July.

The resort offers onsite restaurant, outdoor pools, kiddies slides and hydro pools. Call 012 423 5660 or email [email protected]

De Hoop Collection: If you are looking for grand views and a good meal, visit the De Hoop Collection. The three-star hotel is located within the De Hoop Nature Reserve, a three-hour drive from Cape Town.

Their Father's Day lunch costs R195 with saffron mussels, lamb rack with minted pea spring roll and Amarula crème brulè among the dishes on the menu. De Hoop Village is offering a 40 percent discount from May to July. Guests will pay R1900 a night. Call 087 727 7563 or email [email protected]

Island Cafe at The Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa. Picture: Supplied.

The Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa, located in the picturesque Knysna, is hosting a special Father’s Day lunch at their Island Cafe. The buffet spread will include some of the chef’s unique dishes. Fathers will receive a welcome gift and a 50 percent discounted spa voucher.

Sunday lunch costs R205. A night’s stay with breakfast will cost R1735 for two people. Call 044 302 5746 or email [email protected]

Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani at North Beach in Durban will celebrate dads with a sumptuous lunch or buffet dinner. Elangeni's in house restaurant, Lingela Restaurant will prepare a stunning spread, from Roast leg of Karoo lamb with mint sauce, Tamarind flavoured fresh fish curry to a dessert station.

The lunch costs R495 per person and R195 per child under 12, while the dinner cost R395 per person and R195 per child under 12. Call 031 362 1300 or email [email protected]