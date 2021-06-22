5 SA activities to try with your kids for under R100

Keep the children entertained in the school holidays with a range of budget-friendly activities to suit the entire family. Here are 5 activities to try in SA with your kids for under R100:

Guided hike at Sable Ranch, Gauteng View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sable-Ranch (@sableranch) For a peaceful day out with the fam, head to Sable Ranch for a morning hike. The pandemic safe activity is open from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays. Take a calming 5km hike or tackle the 8km, 10km and 12km routes. The last hike starts at 2pm. The pet-friendly attraction also offers braai and picnic spots for those who want to enjoy a meal before you head off to your next adventure. Sable Ranch also has a doggy parlour and a restaurant. Visit https://www.sableranch-magalies.co.za/ Zipline at Highstakes, KwaZulu-Natal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panda Bear (@_jodebralortan_) If your children are into adventure, head to Highstakes in Cato Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal. Try their 400m zipline with some of the most incredible views. Children older than 5 years can enjoy this adventure. The experience costs R90. Other activities offered include archery, quad trails and paintball. Visit www.highstakes.co.za/ Cycle Cape Town, Western Cape View this post on Instagram A post shared by Up Cycles Bicycle Rental (@upcycles) Explore Cape Town by bike with Up Cycle which offers drop-and-go stations at The Pavilion on the Sea Point Promenade, Silo 5 at the V&A Waterfront Silo District, Camps Bay, at the Bay Hotel on the Victoria Road strip. With routes offered on their website, there are plenty of places to explore. One hour city bike rentals start from R80 with free helmet and lock supplied. Visit http://upcycles.co.za/

Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide, KwaZulu-Natal View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thea Groenewald (@thea_groenewald) If you want to learn more about the Cape Vulture, then Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide is the ideal spot to spend the day. The two hour tour takes you to the cliff vantage point to view over 200 vultures. Entry costs R100 per adult, free for children under 15 years. Call 072 893 3794. Visit www.vulturehide.blogspot.com Mountain Zebra National Park, Eastern Cape