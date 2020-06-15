5 South African views to check out after the lockdown is over

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As South Africa eases lockdown restrictions, many travellers are already planning items to tick off their bucket list. Here's a list of 5 South African views to look forward post lockdown: Tobago’s Bar at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront Picture: Supplied. With the blue Atlantic Ocean at your table’s edge, you can take in the stunning views while enjoying cocktails, a delicious lunch or a romantic dinner. Thanks to the contemporary décor and the stunning scenery, this location is a must to add to your post-lockdown plans. Strandkombuis Picture: Supplied.

Nestled between the dunes of the West Coast, the Strandkombuis is a picture-perfect venue for celebrations, special occasions or just because it’s the weekend. The list of things to look forward to includes gourmet pizzas on Friday nights, seafood braais on Sundays, with live music to keep you entertained throughout. Then, of course, there’s this view that we bet you can’t wait to see for yourself in real life! If you’re keen, you could also make an overnight of it and book yourself into one of the bed-and-breakfast stays. Buckler’s Lodge

Picture: Supplied.

If it’s a room with a view that you are keen on, then Buckler’s Africa Lodge by BON Hotels is something to consider after lockdown. The views are of the stunning Kruger National Park and who knows, you may even spot some wildlife from your breakfast table.

Kruger Shalati

Picture: Supplied.

Another Kruger gem to look forward to is the upcoming Kruger Shalati: Train on the Bridge. This one hasn’t officially opened yet, but looking at the photos, we can understand why it’s one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming launches. This newly refurbished train sits above the Kruger National Park, offering guests what has to be the most stunning and unique views of South Africa’s biggest national park.

Cape Point

Picture: Supplied.

Cape Point is perhaps one of Cape Town’s top locations for stunning views. Having a braai at one of the picnic spots? Just look up for amazing views. At the Two Oceans Restaurant? Just lookout and take in all the beauty. Walking up to the lighthouse? There are views to marvel at all around. We definitely can’t wait to explore this gem after lockdown.



