5 South African wine estates to add to your bucket list

South Africa is home to gorgeous wine estates. Here are five you should visit: Theescombe Estate Wine View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theescombe Estate Wines (@theescombe_estate_wines) Theescombe Estate Wine is Port Elizabeth’s only wine farm. Owner Sandra Futter makes the experience all the more worthwhile with her engaging storytelling. Travellers will enjoy a tour of the vineyards, learn about wine making and take part in a tutored tasting with a cheese platter. Tastings start from R230pp. Call 073 889 6663. Abingdon Wine Estate

Set on the KZN Midlands, Abingdon was the first farm to produce a certified estate wine from KZN grapes with their maiden vintage in 2007. The 3 hectare farm, bought by Ian and Jane Smorthwaite in 2000, produces certified single vineyard estate wines from 100% KZN grapes. They offer six wine options, including Abingdon Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Chardonnay 2018, Viognier 2017, Blanc de Noir 2018, Syrah 2017 and Cabernet Sauvignon 2017.

Abingdon is open for tastings on Fridays and Saturdays. Tastings take place from 11am to 4pm, starting from R30 a glass. Call 083 463 8503 or email [email protected]

Highgate Wine Estate

Highgate Wine Estate is a family-run estate in the heart of the scenic KZN Midlands. Visitors can meander through the property capturing grand views of the estate. It offers wines like cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, pinotage, merlot, syrah, and rosé. Tastings start from R100. Call 033 234 2002 or email [email protected]

Groot Constantia

Known as the oldest wine-producing farm in South Africa, Groot Constantia in Cape Town produces three white wines, a rosé, an MCC, eight red wines, a Cape ruby, a brandy and their Grand Constance sweet wine. Dine at one of their two restaurants, Jonkershuis and Simon’s.

Jonkershuis is surrounded by ancient oak trees, while Simon’s offers al fresco dining on the terrace. Order a picnic basket to enjoy on the lawns. Tastings start at R100. Call 021 794 5128.

Boschendal

Another old Cape farm to check out is Boschendal in Franschhoek, founded in 1685. Here travellers can enjoy a wine tasting at Werf Restaurant, go on a picnic, horseback rides or a farm tour that offers rare personal insight into the farm’s history, regenerative farming practices and sustainable gardening. Tastings start from R90.

Call 021 870 4200.