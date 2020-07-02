5 things business travellers need to look for in a hotel during level 3 lockdown

Travelling for business during level 3 lockdown? Well, there's a few things you need to keep an eye out for when you book a business trip. Beyers Beukes, Security and Health and Safety Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, shares some tips to make your trip safe and memorable. Hygiene standards This is the number one priority when selecting your hotel. Do some research on the applicable hygiene standards. Hotels that are part of a group are all subject to thorough cleaning protocols that meet international standards. Be sure to ask for details ahead of time to put your mind at ease. Ask is there a restaurant on site and how is it managed? Although many restaurants are now open for takeaways and are beginning to open for limited-capacity seating, the ideal is still to be able to order and eat from the one at the hotel. Firstly, these restaurants are held to the same high cleaning standards as the hotel, but it’ll also mean you don’t have to add to your risk by venturing out to get food. Do your research into how the restaurant is managed, and how the food is served.

Find out how are they managing the touchpoints?

Most hotels have touchpoints that guests will, by necessity, touch at some point. The elevator is one example. Guests must press the button for their floor, and then there’s their room door, which they’ll almost certainly also have to touch to enter.

Ask your hotel what they are doing around these points? Is hand sanitiser freely available for guests to use straight afterwards? Are a limited number of guests allowed in the lift to limit contact? These are important things to note when booking accommodation right now.

What does the check-in process entail?

The check-in process is often the most contact that guests have with hotel staff. Research what your accommodation of choice offers in this respect. Here's what you may expect at a hotel when you check in. "When you arrive at the gate, expect to have your temperature checked and the details recorded, after which you’ll be supplied with hand sanitiser.

On entry, all bags and shoes are sprayed, and guests are asked to assist with their own luggage. There are social distancing floor markers directing guests where to stand, and staff are seated behind safety screens. At the reservation stage, guests are requested to pre-pay to avoid payments at the desk and the hotel is currently cashless as far as possible. All key cards are also sanitised," said Beukes.

Rooms and amenities

South Africans are still being encouraged to stay indoors and limit their time around other people, so anyone travelling for business will, of course, be spending more time in their rooms right now. As a result, the hotel is doing its best to ensure guests have a dedicated space to set up laptops, where they have access to fast wifi, but which is still a great place to relax.

If you choose a sea-facing room, remember that you’ll still be treated to some of the most beautiful sunset views in the world, be lulled by the sound of the ocean and, if you’re lucky, get an impromptu show from the dolphins frolicking just offshore.