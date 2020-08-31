5 things you need to know before you take that lockdown flight

If you are travelling during level 2 lockdown, there are a few things you need to know. In recent months, as travel restrictions slowly eased, there have been many travellers who had been indecisive about flying, and with good reason. The pandemic has brought fear to many avid travellers with some postponing their travel plans until 2021. For those who are travelling, here are five things you need to know before you take that lockdown flight: You are subject to health checks Port Health officials will conduct temperature screenings and ask that you complete a travel health form. Airports throughout the country are taking extra caution and will offer further health evaluations for passengers who display any Covid-19 related symptoms.

The airport process may take longer

Gone are the days when you can show up a few minutes before your flight. You are expected to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight to allow you time to navigate your way to the boarding gates.

Be prepared to do it yourself

Airports have adopted contactless systems to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. Be prepared to tag your own check-in and hand luggage, scan your paper-based or mobile device-based boarding pass to the scanner at the security checkpoint and scan your boarding pass at the boarding gate before boarding your flight.

Wear your mask unless you are eating or consuming a beverage

Wearing a mask may not be comfortable, but you need to wear it to protect yourself and others. Do not add to someone's stress by choosing to not wear your mask. If you have the privilege to fly, then you should wear your mask.

There may not be social distancing on the flight

If you expect the airline to reduce their occupancy during Covid-19, you are wrong. The airline industry has suffered a tremendous loss during the national lockdown and is trying their best to lure more travellers on their flights. Customers have the option to purchase the seat next to them for added peace of mind. If you don't have the luxury of buying another ticket, then there is a chance that someone will be seated next to you. Not to worry though, airlines are taking the necessary precautions to keep passengers safe. All you need to do is ensure that you are adhering to the regulations set.