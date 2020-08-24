5 travel mistakes you should avoid during level 2

As South Africa has slowly eased travel restrictions for domestic travellers, more people are out and about during level 2. South Africans need to be mindful that the country is still fighting a pandemic, and little mistakes can put them at risk. Here are 5 travel mistakes you should avoid during level 2. Mistake: The sanitisation process is slowly fading away I've been out and about during level 2. It surprises me that many people are not sanitising or making use of the sanitisers provided. One should sanitise at every opportunity, whether you are entering a hotel, enjoying an activity or meandering to a charming spot in the city. Mistake: You want to do it all, even if there's a HUGE crowd

As much as you want to jam-pack your itinerary to make up for everything that you have missed these past few months, reducing your daily activities will help you appreciate a tourist destination. With more people exploring, always be mindful of the queues at a destination, if there's a large number of people, you should leave that adventure for another day.

Mistake: You are not saving for a rainy day

South Africa's nine provinces boast unique experiences for travellers, which may make it tempting to splurge on extravagant getaways. However, booking extravagant holidays that will leave you in debt isn't a wise choice.

The images may be unbelievable for social media, but it's not worth the splurge. Rather book establishments that are within your budget range and look out for discounts.

Mistake: You are not taking travel insurance

When travellers book their holiday, they usually don't take travel insurance when travelling within the country. Travel insurance is mandatory during Covid-19, especially if you are travelling to other parts of the country. Speak to your local travel agent or insurance company for the quote that best suits you.

Mistake: You are not social distancing

Many people are now travelling in groups without keeping a safe distance. Most of them usually say: "None of us has the virus, so it's fine". Unless this has been confirmed by a Covid-19 test, rather maintain a 2-metre distance at all times.